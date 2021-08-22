HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Royals runner-up at West Jessamine Classic

August 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
The Mason County boys’ golf team finished second at the West Jessamine Invitational on Saturday, shooting a 305. They were led individually by Quin Grooms, shooting an even-par 71. (Submitted photo)

For the ninth time in 11 tournaments, the Mason County boys’ golf team has placed either at the top or second.

They did so again on Saturday at the West Jessamine Invitational at Connemara Golf Course. The team shot 305 to place second, six shots off champion Ryle.

Grant Owens led the Royals effort on the day with a 74. He was followed by Kaden Grooms with a 75, Logan Shepherd a 76, Jake Feldhaus with an 80 and Mason Butler with an 85.

Quin Grooms, playing as an individual, shot a even-par 71 and finished in a tie for third. Zack Ring (79) and Trey Cracraft (84) also played as individuals. It was a big field on Saturday, 22 teams and over 125 golfers playing in the Invitational.

West Jessamine’s Ethan Loghry won medalist honors with a three-under-par 68.

Mason County returns to the course on Saturday, playing in the St. Elizabeth Invitational at The Willows Golf Course in Independence.

Entering the West Jessamine tournament, the Royals were second in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State points standings.

