Sports on TV

NEWPORT — Ashton Adams knew his number would be called.

Offense, defense, special teams. The Mason County senior is a Swiss-army knife for the Royals football team.

So when starting quarterback KeShaun Thomas lost his shoe on the Royals first possession, it was No. 14’s number getting called.

He delivered with a 78-yard touchdown strike on a third and 14 to hit Isaac Marshall in stride to start Mason County’s scoring off on the night in a 16-7 victory over Newport.

Adams also kicked what turned out to be an important field goal in the first half that eventually made it a two-possession game.

“Take advantage of the opportunities that you’re given and Ashton did that,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “His field goal was huge too. When they were running the ball with four minutes left in the game, we were fine with it because they still needed two scores.”

The Royals defense did most of the work from there. They held Newport to 131 yards, the Wildcats racking up more in penalty yardage in the contest (17 for 132 yards).

“We’re going to be fine defensively. They get after it. That’s the great thing about defense, four to six, a to b, do your job, see your key and trust each other. We played the cutback really well, had some key points on where we needed to find people and where they were at and we did that well tonight,” Wynn said. “They had one good post play because we jumped it instead of trying to break it up, but overall I thought we were great defensively.”

Marshall’s first score, caught in stride and racing down the sidelines got his feet wet, the junior later matching his 2020 touchdown total with a 27-yard touchdown reception thrown from Thomas to get the Royals a 16-7 lead right before the half, driving 54 yards in 50 second on three plays to take the nine-point lead into halftime.

“We just took things play by play, seeing how it went, converted on some big plays and it worked good,” Marshall said. “The first one was an option route, I took the go route and connected. When it was the air I was just hoping I caught it. The second one I was pretty wide open and scored for a touchdown.”

As one would imagine how a first game could be sloppy, the Royals and Wildcats had their fair share of blunders. On top of the massive amount of penalty yardage, Newport also turned it over three times, the Royals picking off Ethan Jefferson three times, one by Carson Pugh at the end of the first half, the other two at crucial times to stop Newport drives in Mason County territory in the second half by Brandon Dearing and Chad Clark-Roberts.

The Royals had their fair share of mistakes too. They threw two interceptions and coughed it up on the ground twice, the last fumble inside the Newport five-yard line to try and put an exclamation point on the game.

“We didn’t get to do the things we wanted offensively. We fumbled one in the end zone, we’ve just got to clean some things up and get better and we will all around offensively. It’s a process,” Wynn said. “It starts at quarterback and offensive line. Thought our receivers played really well all around. We’ve got to get some more guys the ball, our feet not happy with good timing, but we didn’t block up front either to run the ball and when we do we’re moving the ball and then we fumble on the goal line. All around a piece of getting better, watching film and executing better.”

But the Royals defense was there to have their back, a six-play, 40-yard touchdown drive the only score they’d allow. It almost went for naught, but a Jefferson 16-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 15 hit Kaleb Thompson to get the Wildcats only score of the night.

Mason County’s plan on the defensive side of the ball was to only bring three or four rushers all game, sit back and let Jefferson make them beat him with his arm. Jefferson struggled to do so, completing just 7-of-20 passes for 98 yards with the three interceptions.

Dravin Routt and the defensive line may have been outnumbered up front with the minimal pass rushers, but Routt lived in the backfield all night long, collecting multiple sacks and tackles for loss.

“My job was to dive, took care of that and got the quarterback. My boys up front did really good, stayed home, contained the edge. Knew their quarterback was a good scrambler so we stayed at home and made it happen,” Routt said.

It’s win No. 1 for the Royals in the Joe Wynn era, Wynn facing his old team where he came from.

“Nice to get this one. Wanted this one. It’s nice and now we’ll move on and work to get better,” Wynn said.

While he’s glad that one is out of the way, the Royals will try to work out the kinks on the offensive end as they get ready for Montgomery County next week.

ROYALS 16, WILDCATS 7

MASON COUNTY — 6-10-0-0 — 16

NEWPORT — 7-0-0-0 — 7

Scoring Plays

1st Quarter

(MC) Adams 78-yard pass to Marshall (10:21) pass failed

(N) Jefferson 16-yard pass to Thompson (5:24) Maxwell kick

2nd Quarter

(MC) Adams 23-yard FG (11:14)

(MC) Thomas 27-yard pass to Marshall (:07) Adams kick

3rd Quarter

None

4th Quarter

None

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 166 (Thomas 10/17, Adams 1/1), Newport 98 (Jefferson 7/20)

Rushing Yards: Mason 111 (Sanders 12-61, Adams 6-23, Dearing 7-22, Graham-Walton 1-9, Thomas 9-(minus) 4), Newport 33 (King 10-18, Rath 5-13, White 3-10, Jefferson 9-(minus) 8

Receiving: Mason (Marshall 6-154, Bozeman 3-26, Gibbs 1-3, Henry 1-(minus) 2, Graham-Walton 1-(minus) 2), Newport (Thompson 3-33, Barber 1-33, King 2-23, Anderson 1-10)

Turnovers: Mason 4, Newport 3

Penalties: Mason 4-30, Newport 17-132

Records: Mason County 1-0, Newport 0-1