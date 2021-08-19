NCAA FOOTBALL

Six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary

August 19, 2021
Keith Taylor Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department have charged six University of Kentucky football with first-degree burglary more than two weeks before the team’s season opener.

Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams will face burglary charges on Friday in Fayette County.

In a statement from UK Athletics, the university said it takes “these matters very seriously (and) we are closely evaluating this issue before determining the next steps.”

Police said three individuals entered a residence uninvited to a private party and were asked to leave. In the report, three individuals were upset and threatened they would return to the residence. The three returned later returned with additional subjects and the group forced their way into the residence and of the those charged was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

Police said Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment and was identified as the player who pointed the gun at a victim.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he was “aware of the situation that arose (Thursday)” and added he has known about the incident since last March.

“Our of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges,” Stoops said in a statement. “…We withheld the players from team activities, while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

