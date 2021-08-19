MLB

Nate Jones calling it a career

Evan Dennison [email protected]

Pendleton County and Northern Kentucky University product Nate Jones is putting an end to his 10-year professional baseball career.

Jones agent, Joe Speed of Sterling Sports Management, announced Thursday via his personal Twitter account that Jones would be retiring from baseball.

He graduated from Pendleton County in 2004 and has since had his No. 25 jersey retired by the school.

Jones continued his baseball career at Northern Kentucky University. He posted a 2.88 ERA in 16 appearances as a junior, recording 60 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .185 batting average, later being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft, making him the 15th player drafted out of NKU. After stops in the minor leagues with the Bristol White Sox, the Kannapolis Intimidators, the Winston-Salem Warthogs and the Birmingham Barons, Jones made Chicago’s 25-man roster out of spring training in 2012.

He spent eight seasons with the White Sox, featured as a premiere back end of the bullpen option early on before injuries started to play a part in his career. In his first two seasons, Jones made 135 appearances and struck out 154 batters in 149.2 innings pitched. He went 8-0 in his first year in the Majors. Back surgery followed by Tommy John Surgery limited him in the 2014-15 seasons, finally able to return at the tail end of the ‘15 season, making 19 appearances and striking out 27 in 19 innings pitched.

Things looked to be back on track in 2016 with his best season yet, appearing in 71 games, pitching 70.2 innings, striking out 80 and a posting a career best 2.29 ERA.

The injury bug hit again in 2017 and limited him over the next three seasons, able to pitch in just 57 games. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2019, but was never activated from the 60-day injured list due to a torn right flexor mass that ended his season.

He was able to pitch the team he grew up watching in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds, appearing in 21 games during the shortened season, but struggled with a 6.27 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched before being released in September.

Jones pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers this season before being released by the Dodgers in June.

He finished his career posting a 22-16 record with a 3.45 ERA. Jones pitched 329 innings in the bigs in 325 appearances, striking out 355 batters.

