Throwback Thursday

August 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0
The Maysville Bulldogs freshman team from 1964. Pictured left to right: Robert Pritchett, Johnny Combs, Charles Commodore, Robert Anderson, Mgr. Phillip Weaver, Herb Samuels, Glen Bishop, Mike Denham and Freddie Overly. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

