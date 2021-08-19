Throwback Thursday

MT. OLIVET — Barring any setbacks or injury, Justin Becker will depart Robertson County High School as the most decorated basketball player in program history.

Not only with his accolades, he’s looked upon as a role model to kids. He roams the halls with seniors all the way down to kindergartner’s, the small, rural, county school of roughly 460 kids K-12 adores him.

Becker, while standing at 6-foot-7 helps, is humble, hard-working and an unselfish teammate.

He’s in the gym twice a day, every day. Their truly is no days off for the Black Devils senior.

But on Tuesday, his time and effort put in paid off.

He signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career for Thomas More University.

“Very relieving. The hard work I’ve put in is finally paying off. I kind of get to set back, but at the end of the day I’ve got to full force. Still have a season ahead of me and I got to get to college and work even harder,” Becker said.

After much interest from a lot of schools at the next level, Becker decided Thomas More was going to be his home for college.

“It all happened rather quickly. End of my junior year I got a lot of texts, phone calls and stuff from a lot of colleges. A lot of colleges from different states. Thomas More showed a lot of love and that’s what I like. An hour away, couldn’t be any better. All my family is close by and everyone can come it just works out perfect growing up in a small town and going to a small school not too big. It’s perfect,” Becker said.

Since the seventh grade, Becker has been a staple in the Black Devils program, helping them reach heights they’ve never seen before. A 96-46 record over the past five seasons, the most wins in program history in that timespan. Two 38th District championships, two 10th Region All “A” championships. Becker himself sits at 2,169 career points and 860 career rebounds. He’s not only close to breaking the all-time points record at the school, he could end up shattering it. He also has a chance to reach the rare 3,000 point, 1,000 rebound club, not done by many in KHSAA history.

“Everyone knows the term ‘GOAT’ by now. A lot of people throw that term out when it comes to athletics, Justin’s senior year he’s working at becoming the Robertson County and Deming Goat,” Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said. “The only person he lacks to pass to become the GOAT is his mother Teresa Becker, get a win in region like his mom did, I think that would cement his career.”

It’s not just about the wins or losses and while they’re nice and a stretch of success Robertson County may never see before, Becker is all about business when it comes to basketball.

The two-a-days, AAU work and playing a big role for Griffin Elite, one of the premiere programs in Kentucky, camps, he’s been there done that. He makes his teammates better by his example. He scores at any level at any time or place. He walks in the gym and instantly fills it up.

“He’s talented, has a lot of natural skill and ability. But his hard work is what has enabled him to get his college education paid for. He’s in the gym every morning, up here every day. Never misses a team workout, then he’ll come back in the afternoon or evening for an individual workout. Then after the individual workout he gets the gun out or Dr. Dish, shoots probably 1,000 shots a day,” former Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said, who coached Becker the past five seasons. “His work ethic never stops. That’s what I told Coach Ray is not only he’s getting a great kid, but he’s getting a guy that is going to bust his butt and earn everything that he gets. His work never stops, he never feels like he’s good enough. He always knows there’s areas of improvement. His individual time in the gym, he’s working on those areas of improvement. You’ll see it carry over to gametime and it’s going to pay off. It paid off today.”

His loyalty is unmatched. The Black Devils lose eight seniors off last year’s team and many speculated Becker would end up transferring somewhere else for his senior year. But those same halls where the kindergartner’s roam the halls with him, Becker was in those shoes a time ago himself. He’s not going anywhere.

“I’m not going to move, I’m staying at Robertson County for my senior year. This is a school I’ve been at for a while since I was in kindergarten, I love this school, I love the people here and I’m not going anywhere,” Becker said.

It will be an interesting year in Mt. Olivet for the season that lies ahead. While he’s had the supporting cast over the years to help the Black Devils break down the barriers that they’ve tried to get to, even more will be put on Becker’s shoulders this year with not much experience elsewhere back.

If there’s a player that can handle the added expectations, it’s Becker.

“He’s going to have an adjustment period this year, lost eight seniors from last year, one is coming back via SB 128, but he’s going to have to adjust. One thing Justin has always done is play basketball the right way, somebody is open he hits a teammate, ultimately being the great teammate he is what has allowed him to be so special in the community, in the school just having that teammate mentality of always wanting to help everybody. Helps everybody, loves everybody. He’s just a special kid, very humble, great family and seeing all this pay off today has been special and all these people that have come out here today is just a testament of what kind of kid he is,” Kelsch said.

He’ll then head to a Thomas More program that hasn’t skipped a beat since joining the NAIA ranks from Division III two years ago. They’ve finished in the top three in both seasons in one of, if not the most competitive basketball conference in NAIA, the Mid-South. They’ve made the conference championship game twice and continue to build with mostly a regional team. They’ve added the likes of Campbell County’s Reid Jolly and Garren Bertsch or Georgetown’s Noah Pack in recent years, coach Justin Ray not shying away from adding local talent to his program. Ray sees Becker as another key piece to fit into that equation.

“We followed him all summer, watched him a few times, it didn’t matter who he was playing against, he was getting things done. He had really good players around him, he was a willing passer, always encouraging his teammates whether he was playing well or not. He had some games where he was lighting it up from three, scoring around the rim, plays really hard and scored at all three levels. He was just checking a lot of boxes for us and then you start doing some digging about who he is as a person, his work ethic and to this day I still haven’t heard a single negative thing about him. That’s the kind of guys that I want to coach and the kind of guys that we have in our program right now,” Ray said. “For me it was a great fit, we have to figure out if we’re a great fit for him. Us being an hour away, his people can get up there and we pride ourselves in being a local team. We’ve got guys about an hour radius, hour and a half radius from Cincinnati. We like going around and kicking everyone in the teeth in Kentucky and trying to beat all those teams. We’re ecstatic that he’s coming, think he’ll be a great fit for our culture and think he’s going to help us get over the hump and do a lot of special things at Thomas More that have never been done before.”

One thing is certain, when Becker steps on the campus in Crestview Hills, he’ll have the whole Robertson County community behind him.

“Just being here today and seeing all the people that showed up, I think that’s the biggest amount of people that I’ve ever seen at a signing. I think that says a lot about who he is and how tight the community is. Really, really neat. I’m excited to bring the Robertson County crowd up to the CCC and help them be rowdy and help us beat some more Mid-South teams,” Ray said.

Becker said he’s not sure on what he’ll choose on a major yet, but expressed some interest in communications or criminal justice.