Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 19

CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England, Opening Round, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Women’s Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2), Playoffs, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City

7 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees

BALLY — Miami at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Draft

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Salvador, El Salvador

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC (Taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles

