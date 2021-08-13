Jefferson, Gilvin to be heart of Polar Bears defense

BROOKSVILLE — One area that won’t be much of a concern for first year Bracken County football coach Simon Clouse is at the heart of the defense at middle linebacker.

Caleb Jefferson and Payton Gilvin bring years of experience to the position and will be counted on to be the eyes of the Polar Bears new look defense.

After taking their lumps over the past two seasons, if the Polar Bears are to improve on their 1-15 combined record during that span, the two in the middle of the defense should help.

“Having those two on the field really helps a lot. I know Peyton played a little bit of safety last year but he’s more natural in the linebacker position. I could probably put him anywhere and he’ll be successful. Caleb led the team in tackles last year and one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached. About the first week he already knew what to do defensively and offensively. They’re two leaders and think we have a really great linebacking core. We put those guys on the field and they look like linebackers,” Clouse said.

Jefferson loves contact. The first day pads came on in early August his eyes lit up. He’s looking to build off his 44 tackle, seven tackles for loss, a fumble forced and two recoveries junior season, his most productive yet.

“I just plan on helping my defensive tackles, they’re great this year. They take a block on and I get to tackle. I love to hit. It’s the best thing out there in football, just nothing better,” Jefferson said.

Gilvin takes on the same mentality on that side of the ball, no different from when he looks to make contact running the ball downhill with a force on the offensive end.

The two have a sense for each other in the middle of the field, Gilvin referencing 7-on-7 action in July.

“Me and Caleb have a bond, we just talk to each other. During 7-on-7 we had plays where we just knew where each one of us would be. Just covering spots instinctively,” Gilvin said.

Gilvin’s nose for the ball includes four career interceptions to go with 93 career tackles. The two are both close to the century mark in the tackling department, Jefferson with 87 in the last three seasons.

It’s a new scheme defensively, the Polar Bears going with a 4-4, cover three look. One thing Jefferson has noticed is how instrumental it is to be vocal.

“There’s a lot of communication involved. We have to call out a lot of stuff. I like the freedom of it. I get to call out the formation, everyone listens and it works,” Jefferson said.

What surrounds them should help. They return three along the defensive line, Clouse has a lot of faith in his secondary with Tanner Yelton and Ashton Muse at the cornerback positions, Chase Wilson and Charlie Schultz rotating at the safety spot.

If the Polar Bears can show a little more resistance on the defensive end, it should equate to more victories on the scoreboard. Gilvin and Jefferson are ready for it.

“We’re ready to win. It’s our time now,” Jefferson said.

The Polar Bears at the moment won’t get their season started until August 27. Their first contest with Jenkins was canceled, the Cavaliers facing logistical issues and low numbers to force the game being called off. They’ve yet to find a replacement game.