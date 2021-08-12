Greyhounds late goal sneaks them past Saints

St. Patrick’s Allan Briseno attempts a shot from outside the box on Thursday against Paris at Wald Park. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

It was so hot out that even the officials before the St. Patrick-Paris boys’ soccer game at Wald Park agreed to shorten the game.

A 60-minute contest, two 30-minute halves in 10-minute intervals with water breaks in-between was agreed upon by both sides, temperatures in the 90’s at kickoff with a heat index at dangerous levels.

“I was pulling everything in these guys out of them today. I told them before the game if they feel sick that your life is way more important to me in this game. If guys needed a sub, I did it, wasn’t going to get mad, would rather them tell me that,” Saints coach Father Michael Black said.

The Greyhounds got a late goal from Luis Garza in the 58th minute to escape with a 3-2 victory, the Greyhounds opening the season for both teams with a victory, their first since the 2019 season.

The Saints were able to strike first, Laythan Garcia with a goal in the sixth minute, his first career varsity goal. Just 10 minutes later, Garcia would find the back of the net again, taking advantage from a big hop in the outfield grass on a kick from keeper Caleb Poczatek to get behind the defense and put the ball just inside the right post.

Paris would quickly respond after the second 10-minute break.

Garza got his first goal of the contest in the 21st minute, David Wist following two minutes later after getting the ball past a diving Poczatek, who ended the contest with 10 saves.

“Super proud of Caleb in the back, he’s definitely our anchor. Allan (Briseno) ran himself into the ground with this heat. Everyone of my 12 players ran themselves into the ground today, gave me 150 percent, had to be 150 degrees today,” Black said.

The two played to a stalemate for the next 30 minutes, Poczatek keeping Paris at bay with multiple diving saves, including a penalty kick save in the 35th minute to keep it 2-all.

St. Patrick with just 12 players, tried to use their substitutions wisely, but were unable to muster up much more chances in the final third from that point.

Garza collected a ball on a Greyhounds breakaway in the 58th minute and was able to capitalize to score what would be the game-winner. Their first win since August 24, 2019.

The Greyhounds owned possession through the majority, firing 27 shots, 13 of them on goal.

The Saints had minimal chances with seven shots and four on goal.

“We’ve just got to get a little more clinical on our touches in the final third and clean up some of the defensive mistakes and mental lapses and we’ll be good to go,” Black said.

Paris returns to action Monday when they host Pendleton County, St. Patrick plays at Villa Madonna on Saturday.

GREYHOUNDS 3, SAINTS 2

PARIS — 2-1 — 3

ST. PATRICK — 2-0 — 2

Goals: Paris — Garza 2 (21’, 58’), Wist (23’), St. Patrick — Garcia 2 (6’, 16’)

Shots (On Goal): Paris 27 (13), St. Patrick 7 (4)

Saves: Paris 2, St. Patrick 10 (Poczatek)

Corner Kicks: Paris 5, St. Patrick 1

Fouls: Paris 2, St. Patrick 1

Offsides: Paris 5, St. Patrick 2

Records: Paris 1-0, St. Patrick 0-1