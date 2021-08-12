Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 12

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, London Golf Club, Ash, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — US Men’s Amateur: Round of 32, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, First Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, New England Regional Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, West Regional Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Illinois vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Washington vs. Montana, Northwest Regional Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Mets OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Atlanta

7 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox, Dyersville, Iowa

10 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Indiana vs. Portland, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Houston vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Washington at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América, Semifinal Leg 1

SURFING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

