Sports on TV

The 2021 KHSAA volleyball season begins on Monday as teams will look to navigate on what looks to be another trying season in having to deal with COVID.

But each team will be resilient in having to deal with the obstacles to ensure their student-athletes can be assured a season as safely as possible.

As we look ahead to the season, St. Patrick looks to return to 2020 form, reaching levels the program has never seen before. They return everyone from a 20-3 season in 2020, minus their coaching staff as Chuck Hamilton and Angie Brant resigned.

Evan Bothman takes over the coaching role as the Lady Saints look to repeat in the 39th District.

Here’s a brief look at each area team (info submitted by each head coach):

ST. PATRICK (20-3 in 2020)

Coach: Evan Bothman (1st Season)

Players to watch: There are two seniors this year who have already stepped up and helped in many responsibilities with the team. Jaclyn Stewart and Faith Comer are the senior girls and I’m honored to coach them. Both are fantastic players and I’m honored to be apart of their last season.

Areas of focus on the court: The girls have been working hard to get an offensive setup down for the game on Tuesday. They wanted to try and use a new rotation and I’m happy to support that. These girls are eager to learn and want to work on becoming better players.

Excitement about the team: I am honestly really excited to watch this team grow over the season together. The girls all have a lot of potential and have shown natural skill too. The girls want to play better and want to win.

Coaching background: This is my first coaching season. I’m feeling anxious to get the season started. I graduated from St. Patrick so I feel comfortable there and the support that I have gotten from the school and the team has been amazing so far.

Goals: The girls had an amazing season last year, and I know that they would love to have the same this year. I want to try and build off of that and see them improve playing together as a team. Also, having fun is important to me as well. Teens deal with a lot of stress, so I’d like to see the girls really come together to support one another and have fun doing it.

MASON COUNTY (4-12 in 2020)

Coach: Kortney Mills (3rd Season)

Players to Watch: Kiersten Coleman, a senior, is a strong force as a middle hitter who continues to gain power each year and plays the net extremely well. Abby Collins, a senior, is a versatile player that can play both outside and middle positions. Her experience and knowledge of the game brings a lot to the team. Emily Thoroughman, a senior, will be setting this year. She is a high-energy player that brings a lot of positivity to the team. Kennadi Kirk, a junior, is setting opposite of Emily and is definitely one to watch. She shows great leadership and knowledge of the game and hustles every play. Camden Walton, a sophomore, has set for us in the past, but will be starting as our varsity libero. She works hard on every aspect of her game and contributes exactly what the team needs.

Areas of focus on the court: Passing has always been a major focus for us because it is crucial for the rest of your gameplay. We’ve been really working on moving and talking early. We’ve also been aiming for consistency with our serves, so as to not give up easy points. Lastly, we’re working to read the moves of opposing teams and adjust to whatever is thrown our way so we can have better coverage on the floor.

Excitement about the team: To start, there is a lot of positivity and a drive to improve. They have been working to communicate on how we can improve both as individuals and as a unit. The girls really get along and have fun with each other, which translates to even better teamwork on the floor. I am also extremely excited about the growth of our program. Our middle school team had their first full year and it gave us a large turnout at tryouts. Young girls in the community are excited about volleyball and this will impact our program in such a positive way. We have a bright future ahead of us.

Goals: One of our main goals is to keep consistent communication on the floor. Volleyball requires constant talking in order to work together effectively and you have to learn how to best use this skill. We are also working to improve confidence and aggression. Every year, a major goal of ours is to end with more wins than the prior season. And lastly, we want to win district this year. Achieving these goals will lead us there.

BRACKEN COUNTY (4-17 in 2020)

Coach: Wade Smith (15th season)

Players to watch: Victoria Highfield, Holly Keuper, Abby Hamilton, Madison Johnson, Nicole Archibald

Areas of focus on the court: This offseason and since July 15th our major focus has been on passing and transitions from offseason to defense and vice versa. The girls are improving every day. We aren’t where we want to be, but we are better than we were July 15th. Also, our hitting has improved every day, Tori, Maddie, Kyleigh Lippert, Chloe Routt, Macy Lucas, and Kamyrn Gordley are going to be exciting hitters this year. They have shown it in practice and our scrimmages already.

Excitement about the team: The thing that excites me the most about this team is their work ethic. We had a time today to get extra work in after practice was over and we had about 10 girls stay for almost 2 hours after practice. You only get that when girls want to get better. We have improved night and day from July 15th and we still have a lot of room to grow. I credit my great staff new and old for pushing them each day and help them understand what they should and shouldn’t do. There will be a lot of exciting volleyball in Brooksville this year.

Goals: Win more matches than last year. Be competitive against all teams in the region. Be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win district.

AUGUSTA (4-11 in 2020)

Coach: Joey Crouch (2nd season)

Players to watch: Senior OH Kaylee Browning, Senior Libero/DS Makenzie Purdon, Junior S/RS Ryann Cooper, Junior DS Caylin Sellers, Sophomore MH Lexy Brooks, Sophomore S/RS Khloe Lippert, Sophomore MH Mariah Niemeier, Sophomore OH Madisonn Wenz, Freshmen MH Cora Bradford, Freshman S Addison Cooper, Freshman MH Braylie Curtis, Freshman OH Katie Wilson, 8th grade DS Aleah Appleman, 8th grade L/DS Isabella Schweitzer

Areas of focus on the court: First off we have been working on our passing so much this summer. We are moving our feet to get under balls more this year to get a better platform to pass from which in turns makes our setters job easier when she doesn’t have to chase after passes all night. Next is building their confidence so they will be more aggressive at the net. We stress the importance of hitting at our opponents and not always sending a push or dink over the net. To do that we have worked on our attacks more this year to get the girls comfortable to swing on these balls that are set to them.

Excitement about the team: For the first time we were able to have voluntary offseason workouts and open gyms after school let out for the summer. All our players showed up excited to make themselves better. We have spent so much time together since May and that has brought our team closer than before. Their willingness to get better as individuals and as a team, how hard they work, and the closeness they have with one another. We held our first annual youth volleyball camp this year. They jumped right in helping to grow the sport by getting younger kids interested and giving back to their community. They are selfless and make sacrifices for the betterment of our team. Having players back such as Kaylee Browning, Makenzie Purdon, Lexy Brooks, Ryann Cooper, and Caylin Sellers who played significant varsity minutes last year, leading this team in their own way makes for a group that learns from each other just as much as they learn from their coach. Madisonn Wenz, Khloe Lippert, and Mariah Niemeier all worked on their game this spring and summer playing club volleyball. Those three have improved tremendously and will be in the thick of things in the varsity rotation. Adding freshmen that have experience such as Addison Cooper and Katie Wilson from last year and newcomers Cora Bradford, Braylie Curtis, Aleah Appleman, and Isabella Schweitzer this team is being built to make a post season run in the very near future.

Goals: We always set a goal of being better today than you were yesterday. Short term goals: Make it past the first round of ALL A, win the All-A tournament, increase our serve percentage, lower our errors per game. Long Term Goals: One more win on the season than last year, make it past the first round of the District Tournament, Win the District Tournament, compete in the regional tournament, get them prepared for life beyond volleyball.

FLEMING COUNTY (7-11 in 2020)

Coach: Tanna Higginbotham

Players to Watch: Macie Hughes, Brooklynn Sandlin, Lexi Williams, Kate Pugh

Areas of focus: This season I look to improve our serve receive, communication, and our overall competitiveness. I believe those skills together will lead us to success.

Excitement about the team: They work really hard at practice. I think they are coachable and they all get along well. Having team chemistry will help lead us to success.

Comfortability with the team: I do feel more comfortable this year, but each team is different and has its own struggles and strengths. With that I’m always trying to learn more and find strategies and drills that will most benefit our team this year.

Goals: We always want to compete for the district title. Along with competing in the region tournament and against region teams during regular season.

ROBERTSON COUNTY (1-16 in 2020)

Coach: Ann Grause (21st season)

Players to Watch: Abby Earlywine, Lily Johnson and Natalie Massey. They have played together for seven years now and have looked forward to their senior year. They have stepped up taking the leadership role They are eager and excited for the season to begin. I also look for good things from sophomores Ruby Gay and Lily Monroe and freshman Emma Adamson. They have all come on strong this summer.

Areas of focus: We have worked all summer on being more consistent with our serves. We suffered greatly in our serve game last year. We have also worked on executing our third hit as an attack on every volley.

Excitment about the team: I think what excites me about this group of girls is the age spread. We have our three seniors giving us the experience we need on the court and the rest are freshman and sophomores. I will also have a few middle schoolers on the roster and this season will be wonderful experience for them. The groups have come together this summer and get along great. I am excited to see the seniors help develop the underclassmen. What also excites me about all sports is seeing two teams from different schools come together and create a relationship from across the net, the court or the field. I see it all the time when we play – the girls know each other from volleyball, basketball or softball and sports are their common bond. These are relationships that last a long time.

Goals: Our main goal is to enjoy playing volleyball and hopefully have a complete, normal season. And, to have lots more wins than last season.

LEWIS COUNTY (10-10 in 2020)

Coach: Whitney Willis (4th season)

Players to Watch: Sarah Paige Weddington, Briana Stidam, Sarah Pence, Sydney O’Keefe, Aila Paguntalun

Outlook: The Lady Lions went .500 in 2020 and return five of their eight players that played at least 50 sets last season. Weddington tallied 172 kills and will be the driving force along the front line. O’Keefe had 318 assists and 153 digs and will be the primary setter and was also strong in the service game with 65 aces.