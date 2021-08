Lady Saints hope to return to region

After making a regional tournament appearance in 2019 for just the third time in program history, the St. Patrick girls soccer team sputtered in 2020, winning just one contest in 10 games in 2020.

They’re hopeful to return to 2019 form with all but one player returning from the 2020 season and quite a bit of experience with six of the 13 players on the team seniors.

The Lady Saints were able to put the ball in the back of the net last season, averaging 2.2 goals per game, but stopping the opponent was a struggle, yielding 8.7 goals a contest.

Father Michael Black has focused on the defensive end early on in practice in hopes those numbers even out a little more.

“We are addressing our defensive scheme and tweaking it. I also think that Caroline Day, now with some experience in goal, will step up huge in her last year,” Black said.

Day got her first varsity action in goal last season and was able to tally 181 saves. Her length in net should help in less surrendering of goals along with a back line expected to progress in their roles.

“Izzy (Riggs) and Katie Hord will do great and Maggie (Porter) is committed to learning her role as well. Chloe Faust and Taylor (Watts) will be a force to be reckoned with as well. They are all already so much improved and will get so much better as the year progresses,” Black said.

Allison Hughes is no stranger to finding ways of getting the ball to the back of the net, scoring 15 of the team’s 22 goals last season and has 40 for her career. Chloe Little should help complement Hughes up front, adding 20 goals in the last three seasons. The two seniors should make for goal scoring duo up top. Adding more to get involved in the attack game will make the Lady Saints more potent on offense.

“We have focused on getting everyone involved in the play with Allison, providing her helpful outlets and and being more clinical in the final third. Getting Chloe Little and 15 (Hughes) on the same page will be huge in our success this season,” Black said.

After seeing the success in 2019, the Lady Saints are hungry to get back to that level of play. Six seniors, two that can score it and with a keeper in net adding a year of experience under her belt should help.

“For this group of girls, the region tournament is a minimum. They have so much they can accomplish this year and the dedication is there,” Black said. “If the Pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we often took many things for granted from family cookouts to to the privilege of playing sports. I’m beyond glad it’s all back for these kids and I give thanks to God for their ability to enjoy the beautiful game God has blessed us with in soccer. We break with the word family and that’s exactly what we are at Saint Patrick School, a family rooted in Christ. I love these group of kids beyond words and just so happy for them and already quite proud of them.”

The Lady Saints get their season started Thursday, opening up with Covington Latin at Wald Park at 6:30 p.m.

Two games with Ripley (Aug. 26 and Sept. 230, Fleming County (Sept. 7 and Sept. 21) and the season finale at Mason County (Sept. 28) highlight games against area opponents.

Back-to-back games against Pendleton County (Aug. 28) and Harrison County (Sept. 2) will give them a good gauge in district play leading into their 10th Region All “A” opener against Paris September 4.