Fleming building winning culture

After a historic season that had them winning their first district title in program history, the Fleming County girls’ soccer team is hopeful for a reload rather than a rebuild.

The Lady Panthers lose eight seniors, six of them starters to graduation from 2020’s record-setting team, going 12-8-3 with a region tournament victory and semifinal appearance to boot.

Dallas Hicks enters his third season coaching the team and feels like an incoming freshman class will help keep the Lady Panthers competitive and hopeful to pick up where the team left off last season.

“This incoming freshman class brings a lot of talent and dedication back into this program. My returning players are determined to show they can still win without the seniors last year,” Hicks said.

A good place to start is Hayley Applegate, already the most accomplished player in program history. Applegate has scored 119 goals in three seasons with the program, doing so in an astonishing 56 games. For those counting at home, that’s an average of more than two goals per game throughout her high school career so far. With Applegate being one of the seniors on the team, Hicks is looking for her to add another role.

“Hayley will finish as the most accomplished player to ever play soccer in Fleming County. She is a fantastic all-around talent and continues to make strides in her game as she matures. I look to Hayley this year to become the unquestioned leader of this team. Now with this being her senior year and being tasked to guide and mold a younger team, I look to her to bring stability and leadership on and off the field,” Hicks said.

Applegate will have MaKayla Burnette with her to roam in the final third of the field, Burnette having her fair share of success in finding the back of the net with 32 goals in her last two seasons.

Due to the larger senior class last season, not much experience returns to the fold. Hicks again points to a talented freshman class and some players he’s expecting to make the jump from JV to varsity.

“The freshman class is all around the most skilled and deepest class Fleming has seen in a very long time. Many of these girls have played together since they were young kids. I look to many of the freshman to fill the gaps left behind from previous players,” Hicks said.

The goal hasn’t changed despite the youth. The Lady Panthers will look to repeat in the 61st District and establish what they’ve built. In order to do so, they’ll need some of their players to catch up to the speed of the varsity game quickly in order to ensure that.

They open their season on Saturday at Frankfort and play at Boyd County Monday before their home opener against district foe Rowan County on Tuesday. Saturday starts a busy stretch to begin the season with nine games scheduled in a two-week stretch. The busy stretch also including Mason County (Aug. 21), Bath County (Aug. 24) and Ashland Blazer (Aug. 26). Things lighten up in September with 10 games scheduled throughout the month.

They’ll face reigning 16th Region champion Russell on September 23 towards the end of the regular season.