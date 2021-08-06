BASKETBALL

Maysville Classic Underway

August 6, 2021 edennison Sports 0
The Maysville Classic kicked off Friday night. Cincy Bulldogs Jeremiah Davenport throws one down in their game against the NKY Guys. The Bulldogs won in a blowout, 80-51. Davenport played his college basketball at the University of Cincinnati. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

