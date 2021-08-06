Maysville Classic Schedule

Despite not being able to come out on the winning end of a game last year, one area the Lewis County football team feels confident in is the run game.

The Lions bring back the majority of their offensive line, have a duo of backs in Ethan Sizemore and Austin Howard and confidence they can put up some yardage on the opponent.

The two combined for 469 rushing yards in six games that had stats last season despite being behind on the scoreboard early and often. Expect that production to increase as they head into the 2021 season.

The increased yardage will first have to come with improvement up front, early on in practice, Lions second-year coach Bryan Hoover says the unit is off to a good start.

“Biggest group sticking out is the offensive line,” Hoover said. “Most of them have started or played since their freshman year. This year they’re finally juniors and seniors and coming into that where it’s their turn to be the big guys. They took it serious in the offseason as far as weightlifting.”

Sizemore and Howard should reap the benefits from the experience that carries up front with the added muscle.

The pair of Lion backs bring different dynamics, Sizemore more of a bruiser and running between the tackles at 5-foot-9, 205 pounds. Sizemore, now a senior, points to his freshman year when his progression to now has come.

“I had a mentor, Garrett Applegate. He helped me out a lot on how to run the ball. Through middle school we were just running simple stuff and wasn’t really familiar with everything else. Now after that, I’ve been working on that, what he taught me to be a better running back and all that,” Sizemore said.

If Sizemore can get anywhere near Applegate’s production his senior season of 1,362 rushing yards, the Lions will be off in a good direction.

Howard’s dynamic in the backfield is a little different. Instead of running through you, he’s more of a run around you type back. He had a standout track season in the spring where he qualified for the state meet in Class 2A in the 100-meter dash. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds the two have their own version of thunder and lightning.

“We have a good combo together, I run more downhill, Austin is faster and runs to the outside so we can hit every part of the field running-wise,” Sizemore said.

Consistency is key too. In just two of their seven games last season did they clear the 100-yard mark rushing as a team. Competing and staying in games to not make them so one-dimensional later on in games is another key. Often times they had to abandon the run to try and get back into games, putting a lot of pressure on quarterback Dylan Hardy to do so.

A lot of time and effort spent in the weight room this offseason will also aid the attack.

“We’ve improved in strength and size in the weight room a lot this offseason. I think that will help a lot in the run game,” Howard said.

Hoover feels the offense will look much more fluid this season. Not only being a first year head coach last season, but with the COVID-plagued season, they had limited practice time to prepare for the season and get things up to speed. Things were rather basic in year one.

“Able to do more stuff now as far as offensive complexity, in a couple of weeks those kids are not going to pick up an offense. You really had to be extremely basic on both sides of the ball,” Hoover said. “Now we’ve got almost all returning starters except for three positions and able to build on what we did last year.”

Caiden Lumpkins and Zared Lewis will also see some touches in the backfield. Lewis is more of a goal line, short yardage back at 5-foot-10, 245 pounds. Lumpkins, a senior, is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds.

“You’ve got some big, physical runners. It’s an exciting group to watch develop. We want to run the ball, take advantage of that strong offensive line and those big backs coming behind them,” Hoover said.

Lewis County will get their season started August 20 at Morgan County.

With the experience up front and in the backfield, they’ll hope to get the ground game off and running there and keep it rolling throughout the 2021 season.