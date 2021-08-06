Maysville Classic Schedule

Friday

Bandits 58, MIB 57

Cincy Bulldogs 80, NKY Guys 51

4th Blocc 87, Lextown 81

K4 Allstars def. Hoop Culture

Saturday

8 a.m. — Est. Flyte 22 vs Paris

9 a.m. — T3am Tooki3 vs Hit Em Up

10 a.m. — Squad Up vs NKY Guys (0-1)

11 a.m. — K4 Allstars (1-0) vs Bianckes of Cyn-City

12 p.m. — T3eam Tooki3 vs Paris

1 p.m. — MIB (0-1) vs Lextown (0-1)

2 p.m. — Cincy Bulldogs (1-0) vs Redeem Team

3 p.m. — Est. Flyte 22 vs Hit Em Up

4 p.m. — Team Uptown vs Hoop Culture (0-1)

5 p.m. — Squad Up vs Redeem Team

6 p.m. — 4th Blocc (1-0) vs Bandits (1-0)

7 p.m. — Team Uptown vs Bianckes of Cyn-City

Sunday

Single-elimination tournament starting at 1 p.m., Teams TBD

