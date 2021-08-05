Maysville Classic tips off tonight

One of the traditions that brings some of the best that have ever stepped on the basketball court in Maysville and the surrounding area returns to action Friday night.

The Maysville Classic, formerly known as the Dirt Bowl begins play Friday night and runs through Sunday.

Pool play will take place on Friday and Saturday, the top two teams out of four pools then advancing to Sunday’s eight-team single elimination tournament.

The event was originally started by the late Pat Moore in 1988 as a three-on-three tournament at Jack Condon’s basket on Walnut Street and has since grown into a five-on-five tournament in the downtown Maysville gym. It has been nearly 20 years since Pat’s passing, but his legacy still lives on in Maysville with his passion for hoops on the hardwood.

The championship trophy is in honor of Moore, a great athlete himself being a part of Maysville High’s last 10th Region championship team. Moore also spent time as a coach at both Fleming County and Mason County and was eventually named to the 10th Region Hall of Fame. Moore was also well known for his work in the community away from the court where he served as Resident Initiatives Coordinator for the Housing Authority of Maysville, chairman of the Maysville chapter of the Salvation Army, as a Hayswood Foundation Board member, board member of the Mason County Museum and was one of the original 13 volunteers with the CASA Program.

Squad Up, a team that has featured Darius Miller and Chris Lofton in the past along with other former local standouts like Wes Jones and Micah Turner, are the three-time reigning champs. Rosters that were sent to The Ledger Independent on Tuesday had a blank team for Squad Up, but are sure to feature a lot of local talent.

John Rice and Jason Thompson have taken over organizing the tournament this year, taking in the first 16 teams to register that filled up quickly when it opened.

Based off the initial rosters, talent won’t be hard to find. While it’s yet to be known if Miller or Lofton will play, plenty of competition will be going around the downtown Maysville gym.

The field of players includes former University of Cincinnati players Jarron Cumberland and Jeremiah Davenport, former University of Louisville player Carlick Jones as the three have teamed up on Cincy Bulldogs.

Former Mason County state champs Trevor Setty, Ethan King and Russ Middleton will be playing for MIB.

Former Western Kentucky University standout Taveion Hollingsworth is with K4 Allstars, to form a team with a lot of Lexington flair on it.

Former Georgetown College star Eljay Cowherd is on Team Uptown, also with former Ball State player Trey Moses.

Augusta’s all-time leading scorer and Bellarmine grad Brent Bach is playing with Lextown that also features former Paris and Morehead State player Chez Marks and former University of Kentucky player Erik Daniels.

The 4th Blocc team features former Fleming County and Georgetown star Troy Steward and other Georgetown standouts Dre McWhorter and Kyran Jones along with Troy Gibbs and Ethan Snapp.

Some other local teams include Wasted Talent that has former and current Mason County players like Dorian Henry, Pig Williams and Jake O’Mara with Terrell Henry and Nate Mitchell.

Robertson County senior and Thomas More commit Justin Becker is playing with Hit ‘Em Up with former Mason County and Robertson County player Alex Schalch.

Pool play begins Friday at 6 p.m. with four games at the downtown Maysville Gym and will run through Saturday with 16 games played on Saturday, the last game at 7 p.m.

While it is a basketball tournament, it will be a reunion of sorts for some, seeing some of their former teammates or opposing teammates and reminiscing on the past.

The tournament is free of admission and concessions will be sold. A community event will take place on Saturday where LaRon Washington organizes a “Kids Day”, to be held at Wald Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. handing out bookbags of school supplies for kids getting ready to head back to school. Washington said 500 backpacks will be stuffed with school supplies while they have a cookout and entertainment for kids.

SCHEDULE

Friday

6 p.m. — MIB vs Bandits

7 P.M. — Cincy Bulldogs vs NKY Guys

8 p.m. — 4th Blocc vs Lextown

9 p.m. — K4 Allstars vs Hoop Culture

Saturday

8 a.m. — Est. Flyte 22 vs Paris

9 a.m. — T3am Tooki3 vs Hit Em Up

10 a.m. — Squad Up vs NKY Guys

11 a.m. — K4 Allstars vs Bianckes of Cyn-City

12 p.m. — T3eam Tooki3 vs Paris

1 p.m. — MIB vs Lextown

2 p.m. — Cincy Bulldogs vs Redeem Team

3 p.m. — Est. Flyte 22 vs Hit Em Up

4 p.m. — Team Uptown vs Hoop Culture

5 p.m. — Squad Up vs Redeem Team

6 p.m. — 4th Blocc vs Bandits

7 p.m. — Team Uptown vs Bianckes of Cyn-City

Pools

Pool A

Squad Up

Cincy Bulldogs

Redeem Team

NKY Guys

Pool B

4th Blocc

MIB

Lextown

Bandits

Pool C

Team Uptown

K4 AllStars

Hoop Culture

Biancke’s of CYN City

Pool D

EST Flyte 22

Hit ‘Em Up

T3am Tooki3

Paris