Saints hope to bring more competitiveness

In 2020, the COVID pandemic hit a lot of teams to have quarantines, shortened rosters and wondering if there was even a game that day.
Not only having to navigate through a pandemic, the St. Patrick boys’ soccer team had to wonder if they’d have enough players when gameday approached in 2020. A small school of roughly 50 and needing 11 players each night, the task was tough, often starting games a man down or two.
As they move forward to the 2021 season, there’s optimism that won’t be much of an issue and with six seniors on the roster, the Saints are hopeful to put out a more competitive brand of soccer.
“Last year was certainly a tough year for so many reasons related and unrelated to the pandemic, but I return some great talent in Alan Briseño and Chase Walton and of course Caleb Poczatek in goal for their senior seasons. They will be supplemented this year with some dedicated and energetic youth that will allow us, I hope, field a talented squad this upcoming season,” Saints coach Father Michael Black said.
The Saints were able to get just seven games in for the 2020 season, dropping all of them as they look to put that season behind them.
With a goalkeeper like Poczatek, the Saints can remain in any game. He tallied 174 saves in seven games, constantly fighting off a barrage of shots from the opponent. Black feels he’s made a plan to help curtail that and make things easier for the senior keeper.
“I have been focused on reworking our defensive scheming with a full squad in mind; when we execute it, he should, hopefully, be quite bored back there,” Black said. “Caleb has been so so phenomenal the last couple of years in goal and I don’t know what more to expect but I’m sure he will continue to make us all proud.”
Alan Briseno will be looked upon as the captain, a four-year starter who should help put the team in position to finish in the final third. Chase Walton is going to be counted on to help shore up the defense with Braxton Swanger, Laythan Garcia and Falon Klee also expected to increase their abilities and production with their added experience.
Having six seniors will help guide along the youth and bring a sense of urgency for 2021.
“For some this may be their last year of competitive athletics. Soccer for me played a vital role in keeping me safe and healthy in a rough part of the world as well as teaching me so many values and virtues that I rely on to this day as a priest,” Black said. “Though I wouldn’t trade my current life as a priest and their teacher and coach for anything, I miss the playing days of my youth and have impressed on them to take advantage of this year in all they do, enjoy every moment, and above all, give thanks to God.”
The Saints open up their season on Thursday at home against Paris, playing home games at Wald Park. They’ve never made a 10th Region tournament, their last regional tournament appearance in 2011 when they were a part of the 12th Region. August 28 versus Pendleton County, September 2 at Harrison County and September 14 versus Mason County will give them a gauge of where they stand in district play. They play Paris to open the 10th Region All “A” tournament on September 4. The Saints will also play Ripley twice (Aug. 26 away and Sep. 23 at home) and Fleming County twice (Sept. 7 away and Sep. 21 at home).
“Their attitude and enthusiasm, after such a tough year, has led to some hard work that I am praying will pay dividends this year and into the future. They trust me which is so humbling and I think, while we don’t have much to prove, we have so much to gain this year.” I’m just excited to see it come together,” Black said.