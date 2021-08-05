Royals ready to prove 2020 was no fluke

The Mason County Lady Royals golf team finished 63 strokes behind Ashland Blazer in the 12th Region Golf Tournament last year.

They’re looking to close that gap.

With nearly everyone on the team returning from last season, the Lady Royals feel much improved from a season ago after a summer of offseason work and are ready to get their season started on Wednesday when they host the Laurel Oaks Invitational at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

“With us in line to host region next year, we thought it would be a good year to start something like this and get some schools in here to play the course one or two times this year,” Lady Royals coach Jason Butler said. “We’ve got seven schools coming so we’re starting off small, hope to build some momentum heading into next year’s regional site and grow the tournament for next year and years down the road.”

Macey Littleton returns as the No. 1, the rest of the top five also returning with Morgan Parker, Laci Burns, Maura Hartman, Presley Flora and seventh grade newcomer Sydney Ullery playing her way into the top five after qualifying play.

Littleton will lead the force once again this season after qualifying for the state tournament the past two seasons. Lady Royals coach Jason Butler is looking for the junior to make a little more noise in the region this year and compete and contend for a regional title.

“We’ve seen her shoot as low as 78 and would like to see her in the low 80’s consistently this season. Being a junior, it’s time for her to take that next step. Macey hits it long and her course management has improved. She’s a great leader, especially with the younger kids,” Butler said.

Parker has improved since the first time she picked up a club with Butler as coach four years ago. That progression should continue in 2021.

“I remember the first time on the course with us and she shot a 73 in nine holes. She’s now breaking 100 consistently,” Butler said.

Burns has improved her score by double-digits from last season, which should be an added boost for the No. 3 golfer to start the season.

Ullery as a seventh grader hasn’t shown any signs of intimidation, putting herself in the top five after qualifying to do so and Butler very optimistic about her future.

“I didn’t know what to expect with a kid stepping into a high school sport for the first time. All her hard work and time on her own paid off. Sydney has the perfect demeanor for the game of golf,” Butler said.

Hartman qualified in the No. 5 spot, but Flora along with others Mollie Free, Ryan Hines, Taylor Schroer and Bentley Shepherd will have their chance to earn their way into the top five as the season goes on.

“In golf it doesn’t matter what age you are, when you go out and shoot a score those numbers don’t lie. The competition amongst us is great, we’ll have qualifying all season,” Butler said.

That gives the Lady Royals 10 golfers on the team, a sharp increase when Butler had just three on the team when he took over four years ago.

“That’s promising for the program and credit to these kids for recruiting newcomers. Proud of them for that,” Butler said. “Being able to retain that many kids from one year to the next, three years ago some of them were with me, but weren’t ready to play varsity yet. We teach them to play the game, love the game, play for the school and that’s a big hurdle we’ve cleared.”

They’ll play in a couple of invitationals early to gauge their competitiveness, starting with Laurel Oaks on Wednesday and at the Montgomery County Invitational on August 14.

They have 11 matches scheduled between August 11 and the region tournament, a time for them to focus on the basics and keep improving their game.

“Really, really pleased tee to green with all of our players. Once it gets down to feel around the greens and being able to putt, we look for as many two-putts as possible. Saying that and going out and doing it is a different thing. We’ve worked a lot on that here in the early going. Trying to save strokes on the greens in putting. The difference in qualifying for the state tournament can be in putting. You three-putt, four-putt consistently and then you let someone else in the door,” Butler said. “That’s been our biggest deficiency when things are on the line. Putting is something that hasn’t been advantageous for us in the past years.”

While region title aspirations still might be a year or so away, one thing is certain, the Lady Royals will look to be more competitive this season and work on closing the gap from the top teams in the region, finishing tied for fourth last season.

“We still have just a junior and the rest sophomores and younger. We’re looking to take yet another step, hoping to close that gap from scores we’ve been distanced from last couple of years,” Butler said. “A region title is something we want and we’ll keep building for it. The hope is for improvement to get to that next step and take our games to the next level.”

The 12th Region Tournament will be in Morehead this year at Eagle Trace Golf Course. The team is hopeful to get some rounds in there prior to September 27 when the tournament rolls around.