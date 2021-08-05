Royals ready to prove 2020 was no fluke

What a season it was for the Mason County boys’ soccer team in 2020.
They’re out to prove it wasn’t a one-time thing.
The Royals are coming off a season in which they were able to claim their first district championship in program history, after many close calls in prior years, they were finally able to bust through that district title wall.
And they plan on staying there.
“One district title can be interpreted as a fluke, but multiple indicate your program is moving in the right direction,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “My expectations will not change this year. I want to be repeat district champs.”
They’ll have their work cut out, nine seniors graduated, majority of them which were in the starting 11. That includes their top two goal scorers, the primary goalkeeper and many members along the back line of defense and in the midfield.
But Forsythe is optimistic the Royals will put a competitive brand out on the field this season. He feels really good about the numbers in the program, saying the JV team is just as big as the varsity. A five-man senior class is a good place to start.
It features Gavin Cracraft and Hayden Leet, the two expected to pick up some of the goal scoring prowess that Nicholas Thomas and AP Perry left behind. It won’t just be them two either, while the Royals depended a lot on Thomas and Perry to put the ball in the back of the net, he thinks the scoring can be more well-rounded this season.
“I’m hoping we end up pass oriented, but you never know until that first match of the season. Practice can never duplicate real game speed,” Forsythe said. “I think goals will be really spread out this season. And that’s a good thing. If that happens, it will mean we’ve been moving the ball around well.”
Andrew Moore will replace Jake Wenz in goal and after an offseason of working on his craft, Forsythe is confident to deploy the senior in net.
“He’s one that might surprise you. I can tell he’s worked a lot this off-season to become more athletic. He is a senior this year and has gained a little quickness and athleticism over the summer. He’s working harder than he ever has and I’m excited to see him in goal for varsity,” Forsythe said.
Jansen Biddle was the coach on the field last year, helping guide the defense along the back line and helping get the offense going when in possession. While he graduated as well, Forsythe will lean on Ryan Skaggs to take on more of that leadership role on the field. Skaggs got limited playing time as a freshman, playing in seven games, but Forsythe is confident he can take on a bigger role this season.
“I envision Ryan Skaggs in that “6” role. One who can direct traffic up top but also hang back to keep an eye out for counter attacks,” Forsythe said.
While they’ve been the hunters, the Royals become the hunted this season, looking to repeat in a 38th District against the likes of Harrison County, Pendleton County and St. Patrick.
The Royals get going on Tuesday when they open up their season with Rowan County at home. They’ll get a good gauge against region opponents the next four contests with Scott, Montgomery County, George Rogers Clark and Pendleton County on the docket. A match August 26 against Calvary Christian is sure to be circled, the Cougars the one’s to eliminate the Royals in the region semifinals last year. Back-to-back games on September 14 and 16 line them up against district foes St. Patrick and Harrison County with rival Fleming County coming to Maysville September 28.
As the season approaches Tuesday, the Royals are hoping history repeats itself and ready to show 2020 was no fluke.