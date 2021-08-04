Lady Royals take home Laurel Oaks Invitational

Greenup County’s Cambria Burke took home medalist honors at the Laurel Oaks Invitational on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) The Fleming County girls golf team took home runner-up in the Laurel Oaks Invitational on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) The Fleming County girls golf team took home runner-up in the Laurel Oaks Invitational on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Heading into the 2021 season, Mason County Lady Royals golf coach Jason Butler preached progress.

One tournament in and the word seems to be hitting home.

The Lady Royals won the inaugural Laurel Oaks Invitational on Wednesday with a team score of 390 and winning by 14 strokes.

Just looking at their final score from last season’s regional tournament, that score improved by 33 strokes.

“That’s the main word with my team is progress. Closing gaps and building day-by-day. Just met with them right before we left and they’re wanting to come back out here tomorrow,” Butler said. That’s the beauty of our program is the fact that they want to get out here and get better and I’m very, very excited by that.”

They were paced by Morgan Parker, who set her career best in scoring by 13 strokes with an 87. Her progression continues, pointing to a couple of areas that helped her earn a runner-up finish.

“Putting, had three 15-foot putts that I made. It saved me and my drives off the tee,” Parker said.

Play was halted for over an hour due to a thunderstorm that invaded the area, which caused some concern.

“I was mad that we had to go back, I thought I was going to play bad, but I shot a 43 on the front and a 44 on the back, so it didn’t change too much,” Parker said.

But the sophomore stayed steady, her best score prior to today a 100 at last year’s regional tournament.

“Her course management was really good today. A few times where she put herself in some tricky spots and chose to play the safe way from one side of the golf course back into the fairway. Her focus was really good, really locked in and dialed in on the putter,” Butler said. “Credit to her, she’s worked on her own with that. She’s a left-hander, me standing on the other side of the ball, so I’m not a great help to her. Great day for her as far as confidence, she’s probably her biggest critic, the fact that I could see her smiling on the golf course is really, really great.”

Parker finished runner-up to Greenup County’s Cambria Burke. Burke shot a 85 and won the Invitational by two strokes. She battled after struggling on the front nine coming in with a 46, but turned things around on the back to shoot a 39.

“The front nine was really, really rough. Couldn’t hit a fairway at all, but then on the back nine I kind of made a comeback and had a birdie on the last hole that really helped,” Burke said. “I did better after the rain delay then before so it may have helped.”

She was the lone Greenup player to compete, the rest of the team in COVID protocol.

“Yeah, I missed having them,” Burke added.

Also for the Lady Royals, Macey Littleton followed Parker with a 90, Laci Burns shooting a 105, Maura Hartman a 108 and Sydney Ullery getting her first varsity action with a 119. Two individuals also competed for the Lady Royals, Bentley Shepherd playing in her first varsity tournament and carding a 107, Presley Flora shooting a 114.

“The resiliency they had with the rain delay we had today, you come in, get stiff and lay around, so you don’t know what the focus will be when they go back out. They responded well,” Butler said. “Played seven kids today, Sydney Ullery came in my first five and played her first varsity competition. Maura Hartman played great on the back nine. Bentley Shepherd got her first varsity competition as well and was pleased with her score as well.”

Fleming County’s girls finished runner up with a 404. They were led by Sadie Price with a 88 and finished third individually. Lewis County finished third with a 413, Nicholas County fourth with a 415.

A total of 30 golfers competed in the inaugural event, one that Butler hopes to grow as the years go on.

“Getting the course prepared, doing the registration process, this was all new for me. This is the first one that we’ve ever had. I’ve been able to learn a few things today and hopefully as we build on this toward next year and I think it will grow with us being the host site for the regional tournament next year more schools will come,” Butler said.

TEAM SCORING

Laurel Oaks Golf Course

Par 72

1. Mason County — 390 (Parker 87, Littleton 90, Burns 105, Hartman 108, Ullery 119)

2. Fleming County — 404 (Price 88, Allison 97, Adams 106, Simms 113)

3. Lewis County — 413 (Kennedy 90, Kielman 100, Ruckel 105, Sparks 118, Horsley 121)

4. Nicholas County — 415 (Hedges 97, Humphrey 97, Carpenter 98, Orzan 123, Switzer 129)

INDIVIDUALS

Burke, Greenup County — 85*

Vaughn, Harrison County — 95

Crump, Harrison County — 96

Sheperd, Mason County — 107

Caskey, Rowan County — 113

Flora, Mason County — 114

Williams, Harrison County — 116

Kidd, Rowan County — 123

Howard, Rowan County — 133

Shelton, Bourbon County — 143

Walters, Bourbon County — 145

*= medalist