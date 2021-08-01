Royals, Liles continue hot start to season

Lewis County’s Logan Liles was the medalist at the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational at Maysville Country Club on Sunday. Liles shot a four-under 68 for his second victory in as many days. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

There’s not much stopping Lewis County’s Logan Liles or Mason County’s boys golf team right now.

A third straight score in the 60’s to start the season gave the Lewis County senior a second consecutive medalist finish on Sunday at the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational at Maysville Country Club, Liles firing a four-under 68 to win by three strokes.

Liles points to his putter for the success, as well as a shiny new toy in his golf bag.

“Finishing up the summer golf tournaments, I was putting the ball really well. Got a new driver, that refreshed things. Putting the ball well, hitting the ball well, figuring some stuff out and it’s nice to see results on the course,” Liles said.

Liles results to start the 2021 KHSAA golf season have resulted in rounds of 65, 68 and 68. The only thing keeping him from three medalist honors was Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick’s stellar performance on Friday, topping Liles by a stroke with an eight-under 64.

Liles is taking it all in early on.

“It’s fun. To be around this atmosphere again, all the guys, riding here with the team. Do interviews, it’s fun,” Liles said. “Today was seven rounds in a row of competitive golf. Sometimes you get too caught up in it. You just kind of zone out and realize that golf is not everything. You think about being able to go play each and every day. Sometimes I won’t hit it good and will go home and hit balls, but in my head I can go out the next day and fix things and play how I want to. Just seeing things in perspective that golf isn’t everything helps me a little bit.”

The Royals are off to a hot start as well, winning their second tournament in as many days, shooting a 299 on Sunday and winning by 13 strokes.

They got solid efforts once again, four of their golfers finishing in the top seven led by Mason Butler’s one-under 71.

Butler’s heart was heavy on Sunday, playing on the one year anniversary of his grandfather’s passing. Thomas Conway was at pretty much every tournament to watch his grandson.

“I wanted to try to win for him, but everything doesn’t go your way sometimes. Was pretty happy with the back nine, it saved me today,” Butler said.

Butler opened with a two-over 38 on the front, but closed with a three-under 33 on the back, earning him runner-up honors.

“I thought about Tommy and Coach Feldhaus, they’d love to be out here and be so proud of their grandsons. It was tough year, but it ended in a regional title and we’re hoping it ends in another one this year,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said.

Following Butler was Grant Owens with a one-over 73 and finishing tied for fourth. Kaden Grooms followed with a two-over 74 and looks like he’s ready to jump back into the top five of the Royals “A” team, finishing sixth playing on the “B” team. Logan Shepherd finished seventh with a 75. It’s the second time this season the Royals have broke the 300-mark as a team score.

“One of our home courses, have kids that play here all the time. We’ve got kids that will pull their car up and turn the lights on and putt after dark. They’ve been getting after it. I’m proud of them. It’s exciting to win here. One through eight, I’ve got kids shooting in the 70’s, we’re going to battle this thing out and they know that,” Mefford said.

Thirteen teams and several individuals ascended at the Country Club on Sunday in what was a picture perfect day as far as the weather went. Sunny, low 80’s and a little breeze to bring some relief.

Fleming County finished in a tie for fifth with a team score of 331, they were led by Seth Hickerson with a 77 on the day.

The busy start of the golf season continues, as a few of the teams today will head to Ashland on Monday to play in the Ashland Invitational at Bellefonte Country Club. It’s the fourth of eight straight days playing the Mason County golf team start the season with.

“The seniors have been through this before. These younger kids are probably going to get a little tired. But we want to play as much as we can, we’ll have us a little break next week. I can’t make these kids go to bed at 10 o’clock, I know they don’t do that, trust me. They’re enjoying it so far, it’s exciting for Mason County golf. Good Lord, look at all the kids playing these events, Laurel Oaks will be loaded here in a few weeks. But we’re excited and ready for Ashland tomorrow,” Mefford said.

TEAM SCORING

Maysville Country Club

Sunday

Par 72

1. Mason County — 299 (Mason Butler 71, Grant Owens 73, Logan Shepherd 75, Jake Feldhaus 80, Quin Grooms 85)

2. Great Crossing — 312 (Alex Bennett 72, Ashton Cochran 78, Landon Bergman 81, Jake Caudill 81, Liam Spurlock 91)

3. St. Henry — 323 (Kevin Tobertge 76, Connor Albrink 81, Will Carter 82, Matt Schaeffer 84, Ben Carter 86)

4. Bechwood — 325 (Will Stamm 73, Ty Eviston 80, Ben Epplen 85, Casey Hanes 87, Miles Yelton 101)

5. Lexington Catholic — 331 (Spiller 78, Boden 83, Circeo 84, Sanders 85, Klein 85)

5. Fleming County — 331 (Seth Hickerson 77, Logan Hughes 84, Adam Hargett 84, Hunter High 86, Calvin DeHart 98)

7. Mason County “B” — 334 (Kaden Grooms 74, Zack Ring 82, Noah Gardner 86, Tre Cracraft 92, Tyler Thompson 100)

8. Highlands — 336 (Joel Craft 76, Nate Surrey 85, Hank Shick 87, Oliver Golden 88, David Dierig 105)

9. Greenup County — 342 (Dylan Stultz 76, Boone Gibson 85, Jason Gordon 87, Brady Blevins 94, RJ Veach 122)

10. Villa Madonna — 347 (Matthew Manette 78, Adam Brandstetter 86, Tyler Brandstetter 91, Brandon Campling 92, Joey Case 95)

11. Bracken County — 518 (Carson Cropper 115, Charlie Schultz 126, Andrew Black 135, Cody Earlywine 142)

Individuals

Logan Liles, Lewis County — 68*

Avery Sartin, Lewis County — 80

Parker Arnold, Bourbon County — 84

Joseph Hazlett, Mason County — 89

Landon Martin, Bourbon County — 91

Grant Burkhart, Mason County — 103

Tristan Gilbert, Lewis County — 105

Owen Manning, Fleming County — 106

Nate Arentsen, Highlands — 110

Pierson Caskey, Bourbon County — 114

Drew Thomas, Villa Madonna — 115

Josiah Hays, St. Patrick — 120

Ashton Watson, Fleming County — 121

Chase Grannis, Fleming County — 126

Jaxen Crabtree, Mason County — 128

Gus Rechtin, St. Patrick — 148

*=medalist