Throwback Thursday

July 24, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.
BALLY — St. Louis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Secaucus, N.J.
RUGBY
8 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC
7:30 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim’s Army, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of ‘Paign, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, Semifinals
11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semifinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Tennis: Mifel Open, Singles Final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
Sunday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3:30 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BALLY — St. Louis at Cincinnati
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
RUGBY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds