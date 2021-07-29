Throwback Thursday

July 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Wayne Frye of Manchester captured the Gold Medal in 1952 in the Helsinki Olympics as a member of the Gold Medal winning USA rowing team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Wayne Frye of Manchester captured the Gold Medal in 1952 in the Helsinki Olympics as a member of the Gold Medal winning USA rowing team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Wayne Frye of Manchester captured the Gold Medal in 1952 in the Helsinki Olympics as a member of the Gold Medal winning USA rowing team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes