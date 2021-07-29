Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 29

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

FITNESS

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 1, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Washington at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

2 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

7 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Boston OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego OR Oakland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NBATV — NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: ABCRN at Flamengo, Round of 16 1st Leg

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. U.S., Semifinal, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal, Houston

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1

Tokyo Olympic Games

BASKETBALL

8:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Men’s Basketball (Group C): Spain vs. Argentina

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Women’s Basketball (Group B): U.S. vs. Japan

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Beach Volleyball (Pool B): U.S. vs. Netherlands

BMX RACING

10 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s and Women’s BMX Racing (Finals)

DIVING

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Women’s Diving (Springboard Quarterfinal)

FENCING

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Women’s Fencing (Team Foil Gold And Bronze Medal Games)

GOLF

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Men’s Golf (Round 2)

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Gymnastics (All-Around Event)

1 a.m. (Friday)

CNBC — Women’s Trampoline (Final)

ROWING

9 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s & Women’s Rowing (Eights, Singles Finals)

RUGBY

9 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Rugby: U.S. vs. Australia

3:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Rugby (Group Play)

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Women’s Rugby (Quarterfinals)

SOCCER

4 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — Women’s Soccer (Quarterfinal)

6 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — Women’s Soccer (Quarterfinal)

SWIMMING

6 a.m.

USA — Men’s and Women’s (Heats: 800m Free & More)

8 p.m.

NBC — Men’s and Women’s Swimming (Finals)

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Men’s Swimming (Heats: 50m Free & More)

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

NBC — Men’s and Women’s Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds)

USA — Men’s and Women’s Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds)

VOLLEYBALL

8:45 p.m.

USA — Women’s Volleyball (Group B): U.S. vs. Turkey

10:55 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Volleyball (Pool B): U.S. vs. Brazil

WATER POLO

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

CNBC — Women’s Water Polo (Group B): U.S. vs. ROC

