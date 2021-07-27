Hamilton resigns as St. Patrick volleyball coach

Just three days before seasons start, the Mason County boys’ golf team has quite the battle on their hands.

The best part about the battle?

It’s on their own team.

The Royals will finish off qualifying on Wednesday at Laurel Oaks Golf Course to determine who the top five golfers will be when they head to the Rowan County Invitational on Friday at Eagle Trace Golf Course to start off the 2021 season.

Competition has been stiff, with the team posting scores of 288, 289 and 290. That’s even par, one-over and two-over at Laurel Oaks, which also happens to be home of the 12th Region tournament in late September.

The stars are aligned for a Royal repeat, claiming a region title last season for the first time since 2015.

“The expectations are up there, this is where we wanted to be when I took over and some of these kids started playing varsity five years ago,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “Kids are fighting their brains out to get a spot. They’ve improved and worked their tails off to compete.”

While the top five is still to be determined, the Royals are a year older with only one player lost from last year as Evan Schumacher graduated and is now playing at Kentucky Wesleyan.

They have four seniors ready for a repeat, Mason Butler as the No. 1 golfer on the team, Logan Shepherd not far behind as the No. 2. Kaden Grooms and Zack Ring are battling it out for the final spots. While Grooms and Ring were key players in 2020 on the region title team, they as well as anyone else on the team will have to keep competing to earn their spot.

“There’s not much subjectivity in golf. They’re going to battle it out and it is what it is,” Mefford said. “If you have a younger kid competing his tail off and firmly in the top five, you can’t just take a senior because he’s a senior. What kind of message does that send if not? I don’t want anyone to think their work and talent isn’t going to pay off and those kids are aware of it. This is how they believe it and this is how it will run. I’m rooting for those guys, but my job is to take the best representation of the team.”

The depth of the team makes the Royals even more dangerous on a state level, eighth grader Jake Feldhaus currently claiming one of the top five spots, Grant Owens improving his game to also be in the mix for a top five spot as well as Quin Grooms and Trey Cracraft.

That gives the Royals eight guys that can break 80 at any given tournament, with Noah Gardner improving and not too far behind.

“We’ve got eight kids that can play any given tournament. There will be a lot of opportunities, it’s not just qualifying and we’re going to some courses they’re not familiar with. Last year a lot of these kids played in events even if they weren’t in the top five, they’re not afraid and it’s showing,” Mefford said.

The rest of the state has taken notice too, the Royals invited to a couple of invitation only tournaments that will feature some of the top teams in the state. They’ll play in The Kentucky Cup at the University Club in Lexington August 4-5, the Shamrock Invitational hosted by Trinity at Wildwood Country Club September 4 and hope to qualify for the 2A state championship at Owensboro Country Club September 19-21.

“We want to play with the Trinity’s, the CAL’s (Christian Academy of Louisville) before the postseason. We want to see what we got. You can say what you want, but until you play with those guys it’s a different atmosphere when you get in that top five range,” Mefford said. “We’re excited to be invited to some really good events.”

Even when qualifying ends, the competition for the top five won’t end. Mefford plans to keep it an open competition all the way through the month of August before he starts setting his postseason roster.

As usual with golf schedules, they’re front loaded as the Royals will play in 10 tournaments the first two weeks of the season, some of them with split teams playing at different courses.

They’ll host the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational at Maysville Country Club on August 1 and the Laurel Oaks Classic at Laurel Oaks Golf Course on August 14. The 12th Region tournament comes September 28 at Laurel Oaks.

If they’re to win a second straight regional title, they’d then head down to Bowling Green once again for the state tournament, October 5-7 at Bowling Green Country Club.

The 2015 team finished third in the state after their regional title, last year’s region title team finished seventh as they hope to build off that.

“Six years ago when I took over we had B.J. (Knox) and all these young guys. I don’t have to ask these kids to improve on their game, they do it on their own,” Mefford said. “Now we’re looking forward to playing against the big boys. Anything can happen in the state. We feel like the top three to five teams aren’t as dominant as prior years. First we have to take care of business in region. We’re excited with it being on our home course and we’ll hope to get through that and top what we did last year at state.”