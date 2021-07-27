Hamilton resigns as St. Patrick volleyball coach

Coming off their most successful season in program history and with everyone returning for the 2021 season, St. Patrick’s volleyball team will be looking for a new leader.
Lady Saints head coach Chuck Hamilton and assistant Angie Brant resigned from their respective positions on Tuesday.
The move comes on the heels of the Lady Saints posting a 20-3 record in 2020 with a lot of firsts in the program that included their first ever district title, first region tournament win and first All “A” regional championship appearance.
“It was something that has been on our minds for months now,” Hamilton said. “Next week I’ll be 67, I’m not a young pup anymore. I’m probably the oldest coach of any sport in this area. I had some health issues come about last season, some close, tight games I thought I’d have a heart attack. Had some chest pains. After the season, I had to have another stent put in. That reason and several other personal reasons made me come to this decision.”
Hamilton took an interest into volleyball when he was working as a sports reporter for The Ledger Independent writing and covering games.
When Hamilton took the volleyball gig in 2014, the roses weren’t all red, winning just one game in his first season.
They took the steps from there, the ladder to get where they are now climbed rung by rung. It took a bit, Hamilton and the Lady Saints going 28-77 in his first four seasons. But the final three seasons, things started to click, going 52-28 in that span.
“I don’t want all the credit, Angie did just as much if not more than me. She did all the stuff behind the scenes, she’s the school AD and spent countless hours. I feel really proud of what we accomplished. Really proud of the girls, they improved, played smart and played together,” Hamilton said. “They played together, shared the ball and didn’t care who got the glory. This past season a lot of games came down to the wire and we pulled them out and a lot of things went our way.”
Whoever inherits the program will be in good shape. Not only do they return everyone from a season ago, but they’ll still be a young team with Jaclyn Stewart and Faith Comer as the only seniors. They play in a district that is a competitive one amongst each other, but can definitely be had after they ended Bracken County’s five-year run as district champs last season.
“I do feel good about that. We’re not leaving the cupboard bare. It won’t be easy, they’ll have big targets on their back, but the future looks bright,” Hamilton said. “Going into it, took it over blindly, I did it for the school and wanted to keep the program going. We had years there where we didn’t even have enough to have a JV team.”
Hamilton credits the middle school program being instrumental for their success at the varsity level and really enjoyed having a scrappy team last season.
“They overcame everything last year and just rose above it. They were resilient. They played hard, played our best and to go 20-3 at St. Patrick is a daggone good accomplishment,” Hamilton said.
The school is looking for a replacement immediately and hopes to make a hire within the next week.
“Everything is in early development. Chuck had expressed he might retire at the end of last season. We’re grateful for Chuck and all the time put forth,” Father Andrew Young said. “We had a conversation last week and that’s when his final decision was made. We’ve put a couple of feelers out, met with the team last night and reviewed possibilities.”
The team has been unable to practice yet as the school’s gymnasium floor was being finished, they plan to start things up next week.
The Lady Saints first game on the KHSAA website is August 17 versus Newport.