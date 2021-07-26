Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 26

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Boston

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

12 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLBN — Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim’s Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds —-

Tokyo Olympics

3×3 BASKETBALL

4:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Men/Women Prelims

8:40 a.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s 3×3 Basketball (Prelims, Session 12)

BASKETBALL

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Women’s Basketball (Group B): U.S. Vs. Nigeria

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Men’s Pool Play

8 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Beach Volleyball (Pool B): U.S. Vs. Spain

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball (Pool D): U.S. Vs. Brazil

BOXING

4:15 p.m.

USA — Men’s Welterweight and Women’s Featherweight

CANOEING

4 a.m.

USA — Men’s Canoeing (Whitewater Slalom Final)

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

CNBC — Women’s Canoeing (Slalom Final)

DIVING

8 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform Final)

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

CNBC — Women’s Diving (Synchronized Platform)

FENCING

3 a.m.

USA — Fencing (Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Quarterfinals)

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Finals

11 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Fencing (Epee)

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Gymnastics (Team Final)

MOUNTAIN BIKING

4 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Mountain Biking

2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Women’s Mountain Biking

ROWING

11 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s (Quad Finals)

RUGBY

5 a.m.

USA — Men’s Rugby (Group Play)

10:10 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Rugby (Pool Play)

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — Men’s Rugby (Quarterfinal)

SOCCER

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Women’s Soccer (Group G): U.S. Vs. Australia

SOFTBALL

12 a.m. (Tuesday)

CNBC — Bronze Medal Game

SWIMMING

6 a.m.

USA — Session 5, Heats

8 p.m.

NBC — Men’s/Women’s (Finals)

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — Session 7, Heats

TRIATHLON

5:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Triathlon

8 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Triathlon

VOLLEYBALL

9:50 a.m.

USA — Men’s Volleyball (Group B): Brazil Vs. Argentina

WATER POLO

9 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Water Polo (Group A): U.S. Vs. South Africa

Tuesday, July 27

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

