Sports on TV

July 23, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at West Coast

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Grand Island, Neb.

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Benson vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Douty vs. Team O’Donnell, Boyds, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BALLY — St. Louis at Cincinnati

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL Draft: Round 1, Secaucus, N.J.

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at North Queensland

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Semifinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Semifinal 1

Trending Recipes