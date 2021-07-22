Paddlefest returns to the river

July 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Kayaking for a cause.

After a year break due to COVID, Paddlefest returns to the Ohio River July 31 when roughly 80 kayakers will trek from Manchester to the Lively Lady Campground in Aberdeen.

O’Rourke’s Pub owner Norbert Gallenstein and a group of kayakers took interest in the recreational event and will be doing their third annual Paddlefest. All proceeds go to Sprinkles of Hope, a non-profit bakery downtown that provides adults with physical, developmental or intellectual disabilities an opportunity for meaningful employment and personal growth, while helping them reach their highest potential and encouraging them to be more involved in the community, according to its mission statement.

Gallenstein covered the costs for the inaugural event and wanted to eventually make it a benefit for a non-profit and chose Sprinkles of Hope, also doing so in 2019.

“We wanted it to be a fundraiser for somebody and I think it’s a wonderful organization,” Gallenstein said of Sprinkles of Hope.

The journey from Manchester will start at two different locations, either from Kinfolk Landing in Manchester which is roughly an eight-mile trip to the Lively Lady or from the Moyer’s Winery location, roughly a six-mile trip.

Gallenstein said they’ll start shuttling people from the Lively Lady for the Kin Folk location around 8:30 a.m. with shuttles then going to Moyer’s all the way up until the last group has been dropped off.

Gallenstein said roughly 20 will be taking off from Kin Folk, 60 from Moyer’s. If still wanting to sign up, Gallenstein said Saturday is the cutoff so they can have a solid number to prepare for during the week. All participants have to be at least 12 years of age.

Schacks Yaks out of New Richmond will be renting kayaks if people need one. The cost of Paddlefest is $25, Shacks Racks is charging $30 for rental of the kayaks.

The event has been approved by the Coast Guard and has a permit, but won’t need to block off a portion of the river near the Simon Kenton Bridge since they won’t be crossing the river over to the Maysville side at Limestone Landing like they have in prior years.

“That blocks off the river for boaters for a long period of time and didn’t want to do that again,” Gallenstein said. “It is permitted on the river and all we ask is that everyone has to wear a life jacket.”

After the Paddlefest, food will be available at the Lively Lady for participants and lower Market Street will have a Jimmy Buffett/Beach Boys type band from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about Paddlefest, contact Gallenstein at 606-584-0061.

Trending Recipes