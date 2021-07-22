BASKETBALL

Lofton, Ballinteers set for ESPN Friday night

July 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Chris Lofton (right) and the Ballinteers will be on ESPN Friday night at 7 p.m. in their opening round game of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). The Tennessee alumni team will take on Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team. (Jared MacDonald photo)

Chris Lofton and the Ballinteers, a University of Tennessee team made up of primarily former Vols will be on the national stage Friday night on ESPN.

The Ballinteers start their quest for a million dollars in TBT, The Basketball Tournament against The Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team in Columbus at the Covelli Center at 7 p.m.

The Ballinteers roster was put together by Bobby Maze, a former Vol who reached out to some former alumni to get the roster together. Along with Lofton are former Tennessee players Cam Tatum, Duke Crews, John Fields, Lamonte Turner, Ronald Slay, Skyler McBee, Tyler Smith and Wayne Chism. Other players on the roster include Josh Selby, who played at Kansas and later in the NBA, Kevin Bridgewater, who has played in the Dirt Bowl in Maysville before and Omar Weaver.

The 64-team tournament began play last week in the Charleston, West Virginia bracket and the Wichita, Kansas bracket.

The Columbus bracket features 16 teams who will enter the single-elimination tournament hoping to make it to the final eight teams in Dayton to play for the million dollar grand prize. The quarterfinals in Dayton will start July 31 with the championship game set for August 3.

Game play is four, nine-minute quarters with the fourth quarter ending with the Elam Ending. Once the clock goes under four minutes in the fourth, the next dead ball and the team with the lead adds eight points to set the final target score.

This is Lofton’s second time playing in the tournament, playing for Team KBC in Lexington in 2019 and making it to the second round before losing to Loyalty is Love, a team in which DeMarcus Cousins was the GM.

Lofton’s debut was a memorable one. In two games, the former Mason County Royal scored 50 points while hitting 17-of-30 shots, including 12-of-24 from 3-point range, dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping three steals.

If the Ballinteers are to knock off what will be a pesky squad in the Men of Mackey, they then have potential of taking on the hometown team, Carmen’s Crew, an Ohio State alumni team in the second round. Carmen’s Crew won the 2019 TBT and open up their 2021 tournament with Mid American Unity, a team built by a lot of former MAC conference players.

If the Ballinteers are to keep advancing, all three of their games will be on ESPN over the next few days, Friday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/42195.

Lofton was also scheduled to participate in the 33-point contest Thursday night for the Columbus region. The contest is a 3-point, head-to-head contest in which the quickest to make 11 3-pointers advances to the next round. The final two left then compete for the grand prize in Dayton on August 1. Lofton opened up with Robbie Hummel, a former Purdue star who played two seasons in the NBA.

