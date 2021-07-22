Throwback Thursday

High school athletics……. There’s nothing quite like it. To see the joy in a basketball player who makes the game-winning shot, or the jubilation on the face of a softball player who has knocked in the winning run with a walk-off base hit, is extremely gratifying and inspiring.

No matter the level, watching a high school sporting event evokes pride and satisfaction in all involved. Beyond the simple fun and entertainment that such sporting events provide, the positive impacts that high school sports have on student/athletes is likely the most important outcome that high school athletics provides, including a strong emphasis on academic performance.

I don’t think anyone would argue the fact that high school sports have a great impact on any student/athlete’s school progress. Without this extra motivation, many of our athletes would be more apt to miss school, focus less on their grades, and struggle with the life lessons of self-discipline, sacrifice, patience, perseverance, and teamwork. Based on what we have personally witnessed over decades worth of evidence, I think it’s quite apparent that our society would struggle mightily without high school athletic opportunities to offer today’s youth.

But, a “new” pressing issue has emerged over the past decade that is a cause for alarm and presents a real threat to today’s (and tomorrow’s) high school athletics: The abuse of sports officials. I have been associated with athletics since I was in the third grade – that’s close to 40 years, just for perspective. I’ve been a student/athlete and a coach for most of those years, and I currently serve as a high school athletic administrator.

While I’m certainly not innocent myself of venting at and to officials over the years, one thing I have come to understand a little more clearly is the negative impact of fan/coach/athlete abuse on officials. I am currently in my 31st year as a KHSAA high school baseball umpire and have spent the last thirteen years as the KHSAA Region 2 baseball assignor.

As a basketball coach for 16 years and as high school baseball umpire/assignor, I have witnessed first-hand the abuse game officials have had to endure. For those of you who don’t know, I made the decision to referee high school basketball four years ago. This is something that I never thought I would ever do, but I took the plunge.

To say I have enjoyed it would be a huge understatement. I have even said to many that, “If I had decided to do this 30+ years ago, I would have approached coaching much more differently, and very possibly may have never even entered the coaching profession.”

There is no doubt in my mind that officiating high school basketball these past few seasons has given me a much broader and fresh perspective on the game that I have loved my entire life.

Unless you have ever officiated a game of any kind, you will have no idea about this perspective. I was very hesitant to make the commitment to officiate for several reasons, but I’m sure glad I decided to do it. It has reunited me with something that I have a passion for and allows me to be a part of the game once again…but in a very different capacity. Officials decide to work contests for various reasons, but from what I’ve gathered from many of them as well as from my own experience, one of the primary reasons tends to be the opportunity to be around and engage with the student athletes and to be a part of the game in some capacity.

Over the past few years, I have seen in the media, as well as from local and state association meetings, that there is a major decline in the number of high school officials – not just in basketball, but in all high school sports. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and many individual state athletic associations (including the KHSAA), have shared numerous studies that are showing high school sports official shortages across the country.

In some of the most recent data reports, the number one reason why officials quit or do not return to officiating is verbal abuse from coaches, parents and fans. Across the nation, games are having to be rescheduled and sometimes even cancelled simply because there are not enough officials to cover the games.

Simply put: You cannot play a game without referees/umpires. Many have had enough of the abuse and are opting out, rather than continuing to subject themselves to the headaches associated with abusive fans.

So, how do we break this trend and start moving in the opposite direction?

I have often been accused of being a black-and-white thinker; however, there is more to it than simply taking steps X, Y, and Z when it comes to finding a solution for this negative trend. First and foremost, I believe our coaches, student athletes, parents, and fans alike must take a step back and try to understand why kids choose to participate in high school sports (and even youth sports, for that matter). From my observations and discussions with countless student athletes, parents, and coaches, some of the top reasons include: fun associated with playing and competing, the love of the game, and to spend time with their friends. It’s as simple as that. When you look at the statistics, very few (less than 3% from what I have been able to uncover) go on to play some sort of organized sport after high school graduation. Yet, many seem to believe that their child is the next McDonald’s All-American basketball player or starting pitcher for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Don’t get me wrong – there is absolutely nothing wrong with having dreams and aspirations. This is what drives us as humans; however, we must come to grips with reality: very few high school student athletes will ever move on to become a college athlete, and even a minuscule number of those will move on to the professional ranks. If we as parents wish for our children and grandchildren to have these opportunities, we are going to have to reconsider our behavior toward officials. The games cannot and will not be played if we don’t have officials to officiate these contests. It’s our responsibility not only to look at our behavior towards officials, but to realize that the future of youth sports lies in our hands and should dictate the choices we make when dealing with disagreements over a missed foul call or a close play at first base. We must learn to keep sports in perspective and demonstrate basic human respect toward those who give their time and efforts to provide opportunities for student athletes to compete.

Believe me, game officials do not get rich calling high school ball games. For many of them, their greater purpose is to stay involved and invest in your sons and daughters. The next thing that must be understood is that high school officials are fallible human beings, just like you and I.

As participants and fans, we have to accept their humanity. Yes, some officials are better or worse than others in judgment and view of the court or playing field. Somedo not interpret the rules correctly; but keep in mind why they do what they do……the same reasons why student athletes play the game: fun, the love of the game, and to be with their friends.

That is exactly why I do what I do.

I have sacrificed many nights away from home and my family to travel across the region to work games. I have given up my weekends to attend camps, clinics and association meetings. I have spent hours reading rule books, watching videos and even film of the games I have officiated to see how I can improve. Yet coaches, players and fans still seem to think we, as officials, should be perfect, while the players on the floor miss wide open layups, batters watch a third strike right down the middle, and volleyball players miss the routine volley. I could go on and on (remember: I coached basketball, football, track, and golf and have been there and seen the good, the bad, and yes, the ugly).

So, what’s the point of all this? What is the answer to the problem? If we want to see youth sports continue and even grow, we have to realize that officials are not perfect and they are going to make mistakes. As hard as it may seem, as a coach, player, parent or fan, we have to accept the fact that officials are working because they choose to and understand that the officials are working in the best interest of kids. New officials are not going to know all the rules and mechanics when they first begin. We have to give them time to grow and mature, just like we do with any profession (and our own children).

Game officials want you to be passionate and supportive of your team. We expect you to come to the contests and cheer for your players and their team. Those things should be a big part of every contest. But when you yell, scream, and belittle the officials, you are not only showing your displeasure in the official’s judgment – you are annoying those around you, embarrassing your child and other children, and demeaning your school. I have often heard a saying that sums it up best: “Let the players play; let the coach coach; and let the officials officiate.”

As a former coach, current athletic director, and game official, the best advice I can give you is to cheer for your child and their team in a positive manner, have fun and enjoy watching your child play the game he/she loves, respect the other fans around you, and allow your child to develop the physical, mental, and emotional skills necessary to succeed in life by experiencing all that comes along with participation in high school sports.

Athletic officials are calling on YOU to help be a part of the solution to attract and retain officials so our youth can continue to play the sports they love. In the end, we adults need to realize these are kids playing a kids’ game and our job is to help them grow and develop and reach their potential, not make official-bashing a spectator sport. You never know, your child may grow up and be an official some day.

Consider this: Would you want your child to be treated with the same disrespect and disdain that you often show to game officials when they make a call that you don’t agree with? Definitely something to think about.

— Matt Bell

Lifelong High School Sports Fan