Throwback Thursday

July 17, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), San Antonio
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
7 a.m.
NBC — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md.
4 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.
5:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: The Diana Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
8 p.m.
FS2 — The Meadowlands Pace: From Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland
7 p.m.
BALLY — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
FOX — San Francisco at St. Louis OR Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 5
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
8 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Los Angeles at Utah
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped)
SAILING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth, Great Britain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs FC
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Semifinals
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California
Sunday, July 18
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Oss, Netherlands (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles
FIBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., Las Vegas
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
7 a.m.
NBC — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, San Jose, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BALLY — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
TBS — San Diego at Washington
3 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Cleveland at Oakland
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (StatCast)
RUGBY
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Rugby ATL at New England
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth, Great Britain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC
5 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, Dallas
FS2 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Frisco, Texas
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATL: The American Track League, Los Angeles
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California