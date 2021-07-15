Sports Calendar

Tessa Gray has had to adapt ever since stepping foot on The University of Cumberlands campus.

Primarily a singles player at Mason County High School since the eighth grade, Gray has played doubles at UofC the last three years on campus.

She’s had four different doubles partners in that timeframe, her last one Laura Marie the one she clicked with most.

It was evident in their play, the two going 20-2 during the 2021 spring season that also came with a regular season Mid-South Conference title and an undefeated record in conference play. Their only losses came to the No. 1 and No. 2 NAIA teams in the country.

As Marie has now transferred, Gray will be back to square one with a new partner this fall if she doesn’t transition to singles play.

“Doubles play is all about chemistry and we worked well together. We flowed well, knew where we were each hitting and paired up really well this season,” Gray said. “This will now be my fifth doubles partner. Two of them are no longer playing tennis, one got married, two are still on the team and playing with somebody else.”

Gray says the possibility presents itself of playing with one of four incoming freshman or someone else currently on the team when the upcoming season arrives.

“We’ll mix and match until we find the right pair,” Gray said. “It is a little nerve-wracking, Laura and I connected so well, it will be hard to find someone that matches up to that. We were able to play at such a high level together. I’m sure I’ll play some singles if coach sees it fit. I’ve had some practice matches in singles, but doubles has always been my favorite. I started in seventh grade with doubles. My eighth grade year switched to singles.”

Gray will adapt, something she’s done since she’s arrived in Williamsburg. The team is mostly made up of international students, Gray and just one other American.

While language and culture barriers may make things a challenge, Gray has embraced it and enjoyed her teammates the last three years.

“Our team has at least eight different countries represented. You learn a lot, it’s really cool to see different cultures and the differences in countries and lifestyles,” Gray said. “This year I was honored to be one of the team captains and the team was very close, like a family. We’d have dinners together every week, compress and build relationships. It’s fun to try all the different foods from each culture and just to see how each culture does things. At Cumberlands, we’re one big team, all the teams support one another. Support each other and we’re like a family.”

Whether Gray ends up going the singles route or continues to play doubles, the team should be in good shape, coming off a national top 20 ranking and the regular season conference title and a postseason conference tournament runner-up finish. She’ll start up practice with her team once school begins and matches will begin in September as Gray hopes to reach nationals.

Gray will be a senior academically when school starts back up in August, but would still have two years remaining of eligibility due to the COVID season in 2020. She’s not planning on using the additional year of eligibility at this time and is interested in joining a Biology Masters Program at another University once she gets her Bachelor’s at Cumberlands.

She’s undecided on what she wants to do in her career field, but is leaning towards either Orthopedics or psychiatry.

Over the summer, Gray has been giving tennis lessons locally with Mason County assistant tennis coach Clay Boone and giving private lessons around the area.

“It does feels weird helping out the other school districts around. But anything to give back, a lot of people supported me in high school when I won the regional title, they supported me and it’s great to give back and have them learn the sport as well,” Gray said.