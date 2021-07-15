Sports Calendar

2ND ANNUAL DIF 5K RUN & WALK
The second annual David Iery Foundation run and walk will take place July 17 starting at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is $15, day of event is $20. Includes a free t-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Tollesboro Fairgrounds. To register, contact David Iery at 606-202-3868 or email at [email protected] 100 percent of the proceeds go to funding spinal cord research and high school scholarships. For more information on the foundation, go to www.dif35.org.
JOSH TEEGARDEN MEMORIAL 5K RUN/WALK
On July 27, 2004, Josh Teegarden was killed while serving on the misson field at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockastle County. In memory of his life here on Earth, his family and friends are combining two of the things Josh loved the most: running and missions. The “Josh Teegarden Memorial 5k Run/Walk” will be held on July 31 at Double “S” Entertainment in Flemingsburg. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per participant. All who register will receive a t-shirt. Awards will be given for the top female and male racers in eight categories, along with special awards in two other categories. For more information, or to register, please call Bill or Pam Teegarden at 606-748-8456 or email [email protected] Come help us honor Josh and “Move for Missions!”