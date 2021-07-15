Sports on TV

July 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 15

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 81 miles

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

6 a.m.

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals

Trending Recipes