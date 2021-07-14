Former Maysville Bulldog and Kentucky Wildcat Gerry Calvert died on Monday at the age of 85.

After graduating from Maysville High in 1953, Calvert went on to play basketball at the University of Kentucky from 1953-57. He scored 777 points in his UK career, averaging in double figures his junior and senior year and was the second leading scorer on the team in the 1956-57 season. He helped the Wildcats win the 1955 and ‘57 SEC Championship. He was then drafted 73rd overall in the 10th Round of the 1957 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, one of just a handful of 10th Region players ever drafted into the NBA.

After his playing career, Calvert got a degree from the University of Louisville Louis C. Brandeis Law School and then went on to practice law in Lexington for 56 years.

Calvert also helped establish the Adolph Rupp Trophy, which was presented to the Division I Player of the Year from 1972 through 2015. He was asked by Rupp’s family to be a pallbearer for Coach Rupp.

He was named to the Mason County Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2017. Calvert scored 1,186 points in his Bulldog career, good for 16th all-time in school history. Calvert was a freshman when Maysville won the 1950 10th Region title. He led the Bulldogs in scoring during his junior (16.6 ppg) and senior (17.4 ppg) years and was named to the first team All-State team in 1953.

