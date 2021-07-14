Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 14

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 4

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — State of Orgin: Queensland at South Wales

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: South Africa A vs. British and Irish (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, Group A, Frisco, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group A, Dallas

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, Las Vegas

