Top games to look for in the area

Jones-ing for some football content?
It’s coming.
With the high school season a little more than a month away and practices beginning this week, I wanted to look ahead at some of the top games in the area to look for the upcoming season.
Plenty of storylines surround the area with the new coaching regime’s at Mason County and Bracken County, Fleming County looking to three-peat in their district and Lewis County looking for their first playoff berth since 2013.
Here goes for some of the top games in the area this fall…
Aug. 20 — Mason County at Newport
The Joseph Wynn era gets underway for the Royals and a game he won’t have to do much scouting for. Wynn comes over from Newport, where he coached the last three seasons to a 18-13 record. He gets his start with a new program against his old team.
Aug. 20 — Greenup County at Fleming County
Thanks to the COVID season, 2020 was the first time these two didn’t play in the regular season since 2012. Since then, five out of seven contests have been decided by a touchdown or less. With it being the first game of the season, never know what to expect when these two get together.
Aug. 27 — Bracken County at Lewis County
Bracken County has lost 16 of 17 entering the 2021 season, Lewis County has lost 17 in a row with two straight winless seasons. Something will have to give in Week 2 when these two meet in late August. The Polar Bears are under new direction in Daniel Clouse while the Lions enter year two under Bryan Hoover. Lewis County has won the only two prior meetings between the two in 2007 and ‘08.
Aug. 27 — Montgomery County at Mason County
This starts a two-week stretch for the Royals where they play a 5A school in Montgomery County followed by a 6A school in Tates Creek the following week. Should be a good early gauge for the Royals as they play up in class preparing for district play.
Sept. 10 — Fleming County at Rowan County
Another border county rivalry game as the Panthers head to Morehead this season. Another traditional rival for Fleming County was wiped off the schedule last year due to COVID when the Panthers had their contest canceled against the Vikings. They’ll renew things this year as the Panthers have had the Vikings number as of late, winning three of the last four meetings.
Oct. 1 — Pendleton County at Lewis County
A playoff berth could very well be on the line here in the Class 3A, 6th District matchup. These two have battled for the third and fourth spots since the district formed two years ago and this pivotal matchup could very well decide who will still be playing in November and who won’t. With Mason County and Fleming County expected to contend for the district title, Pendleton, Lewis and Powell County will be the three remaining fighting for two playoff spots.
Oct. 8 — Fleming County at Mason County
If these were in numerical order, no doubt this would be the No. 1 game on the list. Not only a border and fierce rivalry, but most likely a regular season district title and homefield for the first two rounds of the playoffs will be on the line. Fleming County has had the Royals number, winning seven straight meetings heading into this season.
Oct. 22 — Bracken County at Nicholas County
The Polar Bears final district game puts them in Carlisle and should be quite a test as they try to improve their district seeding. With games against Paris and Bishop Brossart leading into this one, the Polar Bears will have a chance to spoil what is expected to be the top team in the Class A, 5th District Nicholas County Bluejackets.