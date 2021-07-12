Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 2

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver

ESPN2 — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver (StatCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

Tuesday, July 13

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16, El Pas de la Casa (in Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Argentina vs. U.S., Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League at National League, Coors Field, Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, Group D, Houston

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada, Group D, Houston

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

