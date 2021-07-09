(All times Eastern)

Friday, July 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn

2:30: a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

MLBN — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals”

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Semifinals”

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Connecticut

NBATV — New York at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Phoenix