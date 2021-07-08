NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Phoenix 1, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105

Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, late

Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

