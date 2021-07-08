Throwback Thursday

July 8, 2021
The Fleming Flame, Woodie Fryman and his near perfect game with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1966. A first-inning leadoff single by New York Mets infielder Ron Hunt on July 1, 1966 was the margin between Fryman and a perfect game, he ended up facing the minimum 27 batters when Hunt was caught stealing. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

