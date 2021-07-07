BASKETBALL

Maysville Classic returns in August

July 7, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Squad Up’s Wes Jones drives to the basket during the 2018 Maysville Classic. Squad Up is the three-time reigning champ. (Jared MacDonald photo)

Squad Up’s Wes Jones drives to the basket during the 2018 Maysville Classic. Squad Up is the three-time reigning champ. (Jared MacDonald photo)

The Maysville Classic will return in August after missing its first year since the inauguration of the basketball tournament in 1988.

Also known as the Dirt Bowl, COVID wiped out 2020’s tournament but is set to return August 6-8 at the downtown Maysville gym.

The first 16 teams to register to play will be entered with a $225 entry fee. To register a team, contact John Rice at: [email protected] or Jason Thompson at: thompsonjfelicityohioschools.org.

While it’s yet to be known who will be playing, the Maysville Classic is one of the most competitive and strong fields around the area. Former and current college players are usually involved, including professional players such as Mason County grads Darius Miller and Chris Lofton. It’s also seen players that made it to the NBA, like Kenneth Faried, Brian Grant, Shelvin Mack and Chris Duhon.

The event was originally started by the late Pat Moore as a three-on-three tournament at Jack Condon’s basket on Walnut Street and has since grown into a five-on-five tournament in the downtown Maysville gym.

Squad Up, a team that has featured Miller or Lofton in the past along with other former local standouts like Wes Jones and Micah Turner, are the three-time reigning champs.

Trending Recipes