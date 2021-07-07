Sports on TV

As the dead period comes near a close towards the end of the week, Bracken County will be looking for a new girls’ basketball coach.

Taylor Alstatt resigned from the position, as well as his teaching position on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Alstatt is moving to Lexington and accepted a teaching position at Bridgeport Elementary in Frankfort.

“I caught the love bug,” Alstatt said. “I’ve got a keeper. We talked it out and the last couple of years everything in my life has been basketball, basketball, basketball. We just feel like the best move for us was for me to move for Lexington for personal reasons.”

Alstatt coached the Lady Bears the last two seasons, trying to build the program back up from when they won two 39th District titles in three years in 2012 and ‘14. Things didn’t come easy, going 8-47 in the two seasons with first round exits in the district tournament.

“I’m super thankful when I look back at my time. I feel like we accomplished a lot even though the record didn’t show,” Alstatt said. “It’s a young and talented group, I’ll miss coaching them and miss my staff and working with them. Win or lose, creating those memories will last a lifetime.”

After having Patrick Kelsch as coach from 2008-15, Bracken County will now be looking for their fifth head coach since. Barrett Bradshaw coached from 2015-16, Deron Ray from 2016-17, Sam Elsbernd from 2017-19 and Alstatt the past two seasons with just one winning season during that time (2015-16).

“It had nothing to do with players, personnel, the school or anything. I enjoyed my time there, loved the people, great kids, great administration and I want to thank Jamey (Johnson), Daniel (Fisher) and Jeff (Aulick). It had nothing to do with them. Just things outside of my control and stuff that’s bigger than basketball,” Alstatt said.

Whoever inherits the team will have a solid young foundation to work with. Rising freshman Nicole Archibald, rising sophomore Ella Johnson and rising junior Macie Sharp return as the top three scorers and played in all 24 games last season. Of the 15 players on the roster last season, 11 of them were sophomores or younger.

Alstatt taught special education (LBD) at the school. He doesn’t plan on continuing his coaching career in the near future.

“It will be a change not having basketball in my life,” Alstatt said.