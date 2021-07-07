Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 7

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles

GOLF

11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Practice Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12 p.m.)

2 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Kansas City

4 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Texas (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Miami

10 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show

MLBN — Washington at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 5

RUGBY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: Cell C at British And Irish (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, London

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dallas at Minnesota

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Seattle

