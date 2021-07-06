DiF 5k Run & Walk

2ND ANNUAL DIF 5K RUN & WALK

The second annual David Iery Foundation run and walk will take place July 17 starting at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is $15, day of event is $20. Includes a free t-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Tollesboro Fairgrounds. To register, contact David Iery at 606-202-3868 or email at [email protected] 100 percent of the proceeds go to funding spinal cord research and high school scholarships. For more information on the foundation, go to www.dif35.org.

