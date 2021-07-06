GOLF

Liles records bogey free round at Junior Amateur

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Lewis County senior Logan Liles recorded a bogey free round at the first round of the Kentucky Boys Junior Amateur at Nevel Meade Golf Course on Tuesday. Liles is coming off a T-21 finish in last week’s Barbasol Junior Championship in Lexington. (Dennis George, The Kentucky Standard)

Fresh off a solid performance at the Barbasol Junior Championship last week, Lewis County rising senior Logan Liles has put himself in the top 10 of the Kentucky Boys Junior Amateur Championship after Tuesday’s first round.

Liles shot a 70 on Tuesday at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect, good for two-under par and in a tie for eighth place as play was suspended and not finished toward the end of the day with 23 golfers still out on the course.

Liles finished in a tie for 21st in last week’s Barbasol Junior Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. His two day total of even par 144 (73-71) was the fifth best score of the Kentucky golfers in the rain-shortened event. The tournament featured some of the best young players in the country.

His round on Tuesday at the Junior Amateur consisted of a lot of consistency, not recording a bogey as he had two birdies and 16 pars on the day.

Highlands grad and Northern Kentucky University signee Luke Muller leads the pack at six-under-par.

Mason County’s Mason Butler is also competing in the Junior Amateur, recording a four-over-par 76 on Tuesday and currently in a tie for 54th. Butler was even par after the front nine with consecutive birdies on No. 8 and No. 9, but recorded four bogeys on the back nine to get where he is now.

The 36-hole tournament concludes on Wednesday, weather permitting.

