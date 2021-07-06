Knox 3-peats at Firecracker

B.J. Knox grew up with Deron Feldhaus being one of his role models.

Growing up and playing at Kenton Station, a course Feldhaus and his family owns, Knox has now won on his home turf three years in a row after taking home the Firecracker Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Knox fired a 11-under-par 59 on Sunday to close out the 36-hole tournament with a score of 122 and winning by two strokes over Brett Metzger and Tyler Lippert.

“It feels great,” Knox said on Tuesday. “After the win, I knew Deron had won four in a row and went up to him and said ‘I’m coming for your record.’”

Feldhaus had won four straight prior to Knox’s three-peat, a tournament record since its inception in 1968. Only one other, Shawn Armstrong had 3-peated in the tournament, from 2008-10.

Now Knox joins that list as he got hot once again in the final round and able to claim the victory.

“Honestly just hit the ball pretty solid. Driver was good for me. Hit it where I wanted. I made par on the first hole on Sunday while the rest of my group made birdie and thought I was down. Playing from behind will get you a little angry at yourself, but I attacked pins and made putts,” Knox said.

Knox said his goal like prior years was to go bogey free in the tournament. On hole No. 8 Sunday that was in question.

”I had a 10-foot par putt, my heart was beating. As soon as that went in and then the rest of the day went pretty smooth,” Knox said.

The rest of the day included a chip in on No. 11 for birdie that started a birdie run on 12, 13 and 15, 16 and 17.

Knox’s 29 on the back nine was the difference maker, topping Metzger and Lippert by a stroke on the back to build his lead from a stroke after the turn.

Unlike the prior two tournament victories, Knox isn’t in college anymore and gets to play five to six days a week. He works as a flagger in Blue Ash full time and says he only gets to play maybe two or three times a week, sometimes just nine holes.

But the Shawnee State and Mason County grad really wanted this one and honed in the week leading into the tournament.

“This is most important week for me growing up on this course. The past week and a half, I played a lot by myself and got my swing feeling the right way,” Knox said. “The competition is wild, everyone had a good time and we got to celebrate on America’s birthday.”

Knox said he plans to take the upcoming weekend off before competing in the Laurel Oaks Classic, July 16-17.

Other flight winners were Ty Debonis in the first flight with a 36-hole score of 131, Brad Wheeler won the second flight with a score of 141, Bill Boyd took home the third flight with a 146, Scott Schroer won the fourth flight with a 158 and Jarrod Tolle and Jim Hinton won the fifth flight with a score of 168.

A total of 92 golfers competed in the tournament over the weekend.

Championship Flight

Kenton Station Golf Course

Par 70

BJ Knox — 63-59 — 122

Brett Metzger — 64-60 — 124

Tyler Lippert — 63-61 — 124

Matthew Grayson — 64-66 — 130

Deron Feldhaus — 66-65 — 131

Matt Malott — 64-67 — 131

Jackson Frame — 63-68 — 131

Cameron Ruckel — 66-66 — 132

Eric Schumacher — 67-66 — 133

Mark Moore — 66-69 — 135

Shawn Armstrong — 65-70 — 135

Tanner Walton — 65-70 — 135

Rick Harmon — 62-73 — 135

Al Misback — 67-70 — 137