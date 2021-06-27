NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113

Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91

Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, late

Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 3, L.A. Clippers 1

Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114

Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103

Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, L.A. Clippers 92

Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80

Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Atlanta-Milwaukee winner vs Phoenix-L.A. Cllippers winner, TBA

