NCAA College World Series Glance

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

All Times EDT

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 19

Game 1 – N.C. State 10, Stanford 4

Game 2 – Vanderbilt 7, Arizona 6, 12 innings

Sunday, June 20

Game 3 – Virginia 6, Tennessee 0

Game 4 – Mississippi St. 2, Texas 1

Monday, June 21

Game 5 – Stanford 14, Arizona 5, Arizona eliminated

Game 6 – N.C. State 1, Vanderbilt 0

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7 – Texas 8, Tennessee 4, Tennessee eliminated

Game 8 – Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9 – Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5, Stanford eliminated

Thursday, June 24

Game 10 – Texas 6, Virginia 2, Virginia eliminated

Friday, June 25

Game 11 – Vanderbilt 3, N.C. State 1

Game 12 – Texas 8, Mississippi St. 5

Saturday, June 26

Game 13 – N.C. State vs Vanderbilt, N.C. State forfeit, N.C. State eliminated

Game 14 – Mississippi St. 4, Texas 3, Texas Eliminated

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 28: Mississippi St. vs Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29: Mississippi St. vs Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 30: Mississippi St. vs Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

