Sports on TV

June 25, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Competition, St. Louis

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C.

7 p.m.

BALLY — Atlanta at Cincinnati

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — State of Orgin Women: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

