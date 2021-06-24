Lofton excited for TBT, uncertain after that

Thanks to the pandemic, it’s been over two years now since Chris Lofton has played in a professional basketball game when he was with the Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League in the spring of 2019.
While Lofton still has the want and passion to play at age 35, he knows his days are getting numbered as a pro.
As he awaits the next phone call, Lofton is still hungry.
“I’m getting older. I’m 35, the saying is you get older and you slow down so I’m trying to do the opposite,” Lofton said.
“At 35, I’m trying to be better than I’ve ever been and that’s the goal for me right now. That’s the plan. Just trying to prove people wrong, something I’ve been trying to do my whole life.”
He’ll get a chance next month to keep doing so when he suits up for the Ballinteers in the TBT basketball tournament for a shot at a million dollar prize. Lofton was invited to play with the University of Tennessee alumni team with many names that many SEC basketball fans are familiar with.
Ronald Slay, Wayne Chism, Cam Tatum, Tyler Smith and J.P. Prince just to name a few.
“I’m excited about it. Get to put that Volunteer jersey on, that orange on one more time, be around my old friends and teammates and some new guys younger than me. It’s going to be really fun, looking forward to start practicing and getting to know people,” Lofton said.
The team was formed by former Vol Bobby Maze, calling up former teammates and alumni to gauge interest. The team was originally set to enter the 2020 TBT tournament, but had to back out due to uncertainty with COVID and not being able to field the full team they wanted. In the Field of 64 bracket released on Monday, the Ballinteers open up against the Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team on July 23 in Columbus, Ohio. It will be one of the premiere first round games, set for center stage on ESPN at 7 p.m.
Despite the game time off away from the court, Lofton has been training and staying in game shape during the pandemic and ramping up his training recently.
“Actually took some time off, which was good for me. Then I got back to training. Started training three to four months ago like I normally do. Been going pretty steady the last few months,” Lofton said.
Over the past decade plus, Lofton has spent a lot of his time playing overseas whether it be in France, Turkey, Spain, Russia, Lithuania and most recently South Korea. He was a 2014 Turkish League All-Star, 2016 French Cup Finals MVP and won a championship in France with LeMans Sarthe in 2018.
It’s yet to be known where his next stop will be, but Lofton will be ready. Rewind back to the 2019 TBT Tournament and Lofton looked like his old self playing for Team KBC out of Lexington. KBC played in the Lexington regional at the Frederick Douglass High School gym and the former Mason County sharpshooter burned up the nets for 50 points in two games while hitting 17-of-30 shots, including 12-of-24 from 3-point range, dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping three steals.
July could be another audition for Lofton.
“People ask me that all the time and I don’t really know the answer. There’s a lot of unknown and uncertainty with me right now. What I can tell you is I plan to play with Tennessee for the TBT, the Tournament next month. And then after that, we’ll see. I’ve thought about it, I’ve prayed about it. It’s one of those I know God will let me know what to do. I just keep working out, staying ready and hopefully I’ll know something soon,” Lofton said.
Lofton was in Maysville this week for the Chris Lofton-Darius Miller basketball camp that ran Tuesday through Thursday. He resides in Nashville now and will continue to ramp up training leading into TBT. He’s hopeful another call and his next contract comes too.