HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

KHSAA Dead Period begins Friday

June 24, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

A two-week breather has come.

The KHSAA Dead Period started on Friday at 12 a.m. and runs through midnight on July 9.

Communication between coaches and players isn’t allowed, including email, social media, text, phone and all other forms. All high school sports facilities are off limits during this time including any school organized athletic activities, use of school funds or equipment.

As the KHSAA website states, “Best advice to all member school and middle school representatives, ‘If you have to ask, the answer is likely no.”

The dead period gives a good time to recharge, relax and take a vacation (I know I am).

Once it ends, fall sports will get rolling come July 10 when football is allowed to practice (helmet only).

Come July 15, golf, field hockey, volleyball, soccer and cross country are allowed to begin their fall seasons with practice.

The first official contests that can be played starts with golf on July 30, football is then allowed to practice in full gear come August 1.

The first day of soccer contests is August 9 and then August 16 for volleyball, field hockey and cross country.

The first day of the regular season for football is August 20.

Trending Recipes