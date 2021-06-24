Throwback Thursday

Darius Miller seems to be at peace with whatever happens next with his professional career.

Whether he signs on with a team to continue his basketball journey or decides to step away from the hardwood, Miller has put himself in the position where he’s prepared for whatever he or the business decides.

When Miller was released by Oklahoma City in April, it left many wondering what his next move will be. That question was posed to him on Tuesday as he returned to Maysville for the Darius Miller-Chris Lofton basketball camp at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

“I just moved back to Lexington so we’re just trying to get planted and get everything settled,” Miller said. “As far as the plan going forward is something I’m discussing with my wife right now so we’ll see how that turns out. That’s what I’m trying to decide right now.”

While that leaves a lot open for interpretation, if Miller walked away from the game today, his successful career would be a storied one. Dating back to 2008 when he helped Mason County bring home a state championship, Miller went on a championship binge in which he helped teams win five titles over the next decade — UK in 2012, Brose Bamberg in Germany in 2015-17.

“They’re all special in their own way. UK was probably my favorite one, the ones in Germany were also amazing. The group of guys I got to play with over there was some of the most fun I had playing basketball. Really competitive team and played really well together. Of course I’ll go with the UK championship, but the ones in Germany were also special,” Miller said.

That’s enough rings to fill on one hand. Miller played vital roles in all of them. Whether as the star of the Royals at Mason County and Mr. Basketball in 2008, the valuable senior to help bridge the gap with the youth of Kentucky’s roster or one of the go-to guys at Brose Baskets, Miller played a big part. He was the SEC Tournament MVP during that special 2011-12 run for the Wildcats, an All-Bundesliga first team member in 2017 and second team in 2016 for Brose Baskets.

The Thunder’s current direction didn’t have Miller’s plans in it, OKC electing for a complete rebuild of its roster and trying to do so as young as possible. At 31, Miller didn’t fit that mold. Some speculated he may be added to a team in preparations for a postseason push to add a veteran “three and D” guy, but that never came to fruition. He’s battled some injuries over the past few seasons, a torn Achilles wiping out his whole 2019-20 NBA campaign. He returned for the 2020-21 season while a groin injury slowed him toward the end of his tenure with the Thunder.

During his 2017-18 season, Miller played in all 82 games, shot a career-high 44 percent from the 3-point line and helped the Pelicans to the playoffs, sweeping Portland before losing to eventual NBA champ Golden State in the second round.

Another solid season followed in 2018-19, Miller playing in 69 games and averaging a career-high 8.2 points per game. He turned that into a two-year, $14 million dollar contract that offseason with the Pelicans, the organization wanting his veteran presence around for a team that had also started a rebuild with its youth.

Roughly a month later Miller tore his Achilles and would miss the 2019-20 season. He’d rehab and be ready for the 2020-21 season, but was then traded to Oklahoma City. After roughly 15 years of playing in successful organizations, Miller was looking at another team in the early stages of a rebuild, Miller once again looked at as a veteran presence for an organization.

Playing time was sparse this season, playing in 18 games before being waived April 8.

“The organization was amazing the way that I was treated and the way that the players were treated was amazing. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a super competitive year, we were kind of in a rebuilding stage but it was great. The young guys, they got a tremendous group of talent that I got to play with and just be around, build relationships with and tried to help as much as I could. I had a blast,” Miller said.

His play in Germany gave him a second chance in the NBA, New Orleans, who originally drafted him in the second round in 2012, bringing him back for another tour.

As the free agency period looms, Miller will have a decision on his hands for what the future holds. He’s reportedly had offers to return overseas, but that means another move and more time away from his wife and two kids.

“Long journey, a lot of fun. Been blessed to play on some amazing teams, have some amazing experiences. Played in the NBA Playoffs, had an opportunity to play in some championships overseas. It’s been great, learned a lot, grown up a lot and made a lot of amazing relationships. Couldn’t ask for more,” Miller said. “I’ve got a pretty good idea on what I want to do after basketball, that’s all I’ll say on that right now. I’m exploring a little bit, trying to see what sticks.”

For now, he’s been keeping up with the NBA Playoffs, having some former college teammates and NBA teammates still alive as the Conference Finals have arrived.

“It’s tough right now because with the Clippers, Patrick Patterson is still a really good friend of mine. Still like a big brother to me. Rooting for him. D-Book (Devin Booker), really good dude, rooting for him. Monty Williams, really good guy, rooting for him. And then on the other side, Jrue Holiday, I’ve kind of formed a relationship with him through playing a long time. Kind of spread out, whoever wins, wins and I’ll be happy to see good basketball,” Miller said.

Residing in Lexington now, he’ll also have more of a chance to keep up with his Alma mater, who’ve yet to hang another banner since his departure in 2012, what seems like an eternity for the Big Blue Nation.

“That’s crazy. It feels like forever ago. My journey after that was really long and exciting. Haven’t even really sat down and thought about that yet,” Miller said. “I’ve been paying attention as much as I could, my two daughters keep me pretty busy. Excited to see what they’re going to do this year. Last year, COVID and everything I feel like it was what it was. It was a lot they had to battle through and for the most part thought they did a good job under the circumstances and excited to see next year. Hopefully I’ll be around a lot more so I can check out some games,” Miller said.

Miller’s camp at The Fieldhouse with Lofton runs through Thursday. Not only does it give him a chance to help give back to where it got started for him, it also gives him a reminder of where his basketball journey began.

“Just remember all the games in here. This is such a small community, everybody knows each other and it was amazing playing in front of my friends and family. It was packed every single night and we had some really good teams,” Miller said. “All the memories we had here, we had some fun times.”