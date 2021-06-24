Throwback Thursday

June 24, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Throwback of the Dover softball team from the 1970’s. Pictured in bottom left: Brent Flaugher, Ed Thornberry, Ronnie Lyons and Pete Wright. Back row from left is Jim Wright, Pat Fay, Rick Pumpelly, AJ Feldhaus, Joe Mitchell and Rick Elrod. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Throwback of the Dover softball team from the 1970’s. Pictured in bottom left: Brent Flaugher, Ed Thornberry, Ronnie Lyons and Pete Wright. Back row from left is Jim Wright, Pat Fay, Rick Pumpelly, AJ Feldhaus, Joe Mitchell and Rick Elrod. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Throwback of the Dover softball team from the 1970’s. Pictured in bottom left: Brent Flaugher, Ed Thornberry, Ronnie Lyons and Pete Wright. Back row from left is Jim Wright, Pat Fay, Rick Pumpelly, AJ Feldhaus, Joe Mitchell and Rick Elrod. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes