Richmond breaks through, earns first Chippeways title

Corey Richmond (left) is awarded the Chippeways championship trophy by Maysville Country Club pro shop owner Teron Bay. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Jackson Frame chips to the green on No. 12 at Maysville Country Club. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Corey Richmond lines up a putt during the 86th Chippeways Match Play Championship at Maysville Country Club. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Third time is the charm for Corey Richmond.

After missing out on a Chippeways title in two prior championship matches, Richmond finally got him some crystal on Sunday with a 4 & 3 victory over Jackson Frame in the 86th Chippeways Match Play Championship at Maysville Country Club.

“This is probably my fifth or sixth one that I’ve played in, lost to Troy (Grooms), my uncle in the finals a few years back. Took a few years off from it and then started playing again in this back around 2018. Lost last year in the finals and good to get the W this time,” Richmond said. “Feels good, kind of played steady and made some pars and went at it when I needed to.”

Richmond did it this weekend being steady off the tee and nailing some approach shots to get him in position to win holes.

After a tight match with six-time champ Eric Schumacher in the semis on Sunday morning 3 & 2, Richmond started to pull away from Frame on the seventh hole when he went two-up after Frame lipped out a putt.

“Early on against Eric, on 15 I made a two, probably made a 15 or 20-footer and that putt kind of stuck in my head the whole day and was a big putt to help me beat Eric,” Richmond said. “That was a big moment for me, obviously growing up, Eric worked for my dad, I’ve known him my whole life. It’s just cool to play him. I’ve always wanted to play him, I played him back in 2011 or ‘12 and he beat me pretty bad. Get to return the favor I guess.”

After missing an opportunity to take a three-up lead on No. 11 in missing a five-foot birdie putt, Richmond won 12 and 13 to give him a commanding four-up lead with just five holes to play.

Frame got one back on No. 14 after his punch shot approach from under a tree about 100 yards out got him within a couple of feet for a gimme and three-down with four to play.

Both missed left of the green on the Par 3, 15th, but Richmond was able to sink his par save, while Frame had an agonizing sequence of holes where he just couldn’t find a putt to fall.

“Had some good putts, just kind of lipped out. The one on seven hurt, 13 hurt. I wouldn’t say I putted bad, just didn’t get them to go in, that happens for sure in this game,” Frame said.

Frame was in search of his fourth Chippeways title, having won in 2015, ‘17 and ‘18. He had tight matches throughout the tournament, defeating Josh Weber and Evan Schumacher one-up in the first two rounds, then Justin Lang in Sunday’s semifinals 2 & 1.

“This time last year I was down,” Frame said. “I didn’t know where my driver was going, I couldn’t keep it on the planet. Just to come out this year and compete and be in the finals I wouldn’t have ever expected it. I came in with zero expectations, just wanted to have fun and it worked out. Hats off to Corey, he played great.”

But there’s a new Sheriff in town, the West Union native Richmond breaking through. He defeated Travis Rogers, Jordan Gilbert, Eric Schumacher and then Frame to get there.

“Just been playing a little more golf the past couple of weeks. Working on my game a little bit and kind of found something on Thursday the day before the Chippeways and kind of just stuck with that swing thought of just kind of getting through it and it worked out pretty good,” Richmond said. “Hit the driver pretty well today. Put myself in good position to just kind of hit some short iron shots and then when I did miss the short game was there today. Chipped a couple in so that was nice and kept me in and moving.”

In the other flights, Bryan Walton won the first flight with a victory over David Orme, David Goldman won the second flight over Todd Curless, Chris Baxla took home the third flight with a victory over Jason Howard, Michal Kaelin won the fourth flight over Kevin Wagner and Jeremiah Akers won the fifth flight over Steve Silverstein.

That wraps up the 86th Chippeways, the longest standing match play tournament in the state.

“I’m very happy with how things went. Weather threw us a couple curveballs, but we got everything in. Had an amazing crew that made me look good all weekend. They worked so hard to make it run smooth and couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” MCC pro shop owner Teron Bay said.