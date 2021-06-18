Lady Lions do it again, headed to semis

Lewis County’s Emily Cole delivers to home plate during their KHSAA state softball quarterfinal against Boyle County. Cole allowed just three hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the Lady Lions 6-2 win. (John Flavell) Lewis County’s Summer Egbert celebrates after hitting a single during their KHSAA state softball quarterfinal against Boyle County. (John Flavell) Lewis County’s Summer Egbert takes a swing during their KHSAA state softball quarterfinal against Boyle County. (John Flavell)

LEXINGTON — Lewis County kept knocking at the door.

Kayla Sullivan busted through.

A two-out, two-strike, bases clearing three-run triple knocked the door off the hinges and continues to get Lewis County into uncharted territory as they took home a 6-2, KHSAA state softball quarterfinal victory over Boyle County on Friday.

Sullivan’s timely hit broke open a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and Emily Cole’s masterful performance in the circle propelled the Lady Lions from there.

“It’s indescribable being in the Final Four for our county. It’s just a really good feeling,” Cole said. “My biggest thing is I want to keep these seniors alive. They mean so much to us and to me. I really want to keep this season alive and this is something we’ve never done for our school and just think it is really great.”

It’s the first time Lewis has ever been here in the quarterfinals after winning their first ever regional title and last week’s semi-state game and even the opposing coach was worried the moment they stepped on the John Cropp Stadium field in Lexington at The University of Kentucky Friday morning.

“I sat there and I watched them and I thought that was us in 2012,” Boyle County coach Brian Deem said. “Didn’t have a care in the world, they were soaking it in, they were going to go play and it doesn’t matter, if they win, great, if they lose it doesn’t matter. I could see the difference between my kids who have been here, who want to get through, we’ve been to the Final Four twice in 2012 and 2013 and I saw that team today playing very relaxed and with a nothing to lose mentality.”

Deem decided to go with his No. 2 pitcher Kyndal Honaker to start the game, opting for Kayleigh White in relief when Lewis threatened with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth.

“We were a little offended they didn’t start their ace. We’ll just go ahead and say it,” Lady Lions coach Joe Hampton said. “We did a little bit of scouting from some of our friends in the 15th and 16th Region and we fully expected her.”

White was able to get out of the bases loaded jam to keep the score remaining at one after Emily Cole tied it up earlier in the inning with a solo homer to left center.

The Lady Lions had stranded six runners to that point, meanwhile Boyle had just one baserunner reach to that point, eventually scoring on a stolen base, Lewis County error and a passed ball on what would have been a third out.

Lewis threatened again in the sixth, loading the bases after a pair of walks from Summer Egbert and Kelsi Tackett, her two of three walks on the day. Maddie Johnson drew a two-out walk to load them up again for Sullivan.

“There’s nobody I’d rather see at the plate at that situation. No one works as hard as she does at the plate. She hits bucket after bucket, day after day. The confidence that she has in herself, she rarely strikes out and felt good she’d put the bat on the ball,” Hampton said.

Sullivan battled, fouled off two pitches on a 2-2 count and as she had done in the region final against Ashland and the semi-state matchup with Wolfe County, took an outside pitch and drove it to right center for extra bases, emptying the pads and sending the Lewis County contingent in a frenzy.

“I knew that it wasn’t going to be a high pitch because that didn’t really work the previous pitches. I knew it was going to be right down the middle or outside,” Sullivan said. “I used to hit inside pitches, my eighth grade year they would give me inside pitches and I learned how to hit those. This year they haven’t been pitching me inside so I had to learn how to hit an outside pitch.”

Boyle got a run back in the sixth after a Honaker bloop double to right and later scoring on a groundout, but Cole shut the door from there, striking out six on the day without issuing a walk, throwing 98 pitches, 68 of them going for strikes.

“She showed she was the best pitcher in the stadium today. That’s one thing I try to tell her before she takes the circle, every kid’s got some nervousness about them, her included. Just try and calm her down, I honestly believe that, she was the best pitcher in the stadium today and went out there and did it,” Hampton said.

The Lady Lions added two more insurance runs in the seventh, staying patient at the plate and drawing two more walks, Tackett’s third walk scoring Madison Liles, Riley Patton later scoring on a passed ball.

Three groundouts followed in the bottom half of the seventh, Cole inducing 12 of them in the contest.

“Me and my dad really worked hard at my house this week trying to command my drop ball getting a lot of swings and misses and ground balls and I think that was my most effective pitch today to get a lot of ground balls,” Cole said.

They’ll now head to Saturday’s semifinals to face Daviess County. The Lady Panthers knocked off Pendleton County, 8-4.

The young Lady Lions with just one senior in the lineup will approach Saturday no differently, having played in high leverage, do-or-die games for over three weeks now when it started with Greenup County in the first round of the 63rd District seven games ago.

“It’s brand new coming here. The whole thing is brand new. It’s exciting,” Hampton said. “I felt like this was a no pressure game, you’re going to feel nervous at the start just like any competition, but I don’t feel like they’re feeling that pressure.”

Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

LADY LIONS 6, LADY REBELS 2

LEWIS COUNTY — 000-103-2 — 6-7-1

BOYLE COUNTY — 010-001-0 — 2-3-1

2B — (LC) Egbert (BC) Honaker

3B — (LC) Sullivan

HR — (LC) Cole

RBI — (LC) Sullivan 3, Cole, Tackett (BC) Ray

R — (LC) Liles, Cole, Patton, Egbert, Madden, Johnson (BC) Honaker, Johnson

LOB — Lewis 9, Boyle 2

WP — Cole. LP — White.

Records: Lewis County 23-8, Boyle County 28-7