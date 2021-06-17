LUMA brings home the gold in back-to-back tournaments

There was a time this season that getting out of their own district was going to be a question mark.

The Lewis County softball team had consecutive losses to Raceland and Greenup County, the loss to Greenup proving to be real costly when starting pitcher Emily Cole took a line drive off the wrist.

She’d miss the next three games and a five-game losing streak followed for the Lady Lions, outscored 52-10 in those contests. They sat at 14-6 after winning 14 of their first 15 games with a 3-2 record in district play. They were also staring at what would be a tough out in the 63rd District Tournament against Greenup County, a team that beat them 14-4 on May 10, the matchup prior a Lewis County 2-1 victory on April 13.

“We were playing so well and then when she got hurt, not only a physical blow to her, but also mentally to the team. We struggled to hit, struggled to field through all that,” coach Joe Hampton said.

Cole returned May 17 against Bracken County and the Lady Lions are 8-2 since. While the struggle was real during that losing stretch, Hampton feels his team turned a corner during that time, starting on the defensive end. In 169 innings that Cole has pitched, 311 of the 507 outs have come via strikeout. In the other 39.2 innings pitched by a combination of Aubrey Hicks, Alanna Puente and Jadan Stidam, 25 of them came via the strikeout.

“We learned a lot about ourselves, we got better defensively because sometimes when you play behind Emily you may not get a ball hit to you. With Emily out it allowed everyone to get a lot hit to them with some different pitching there. I really think in the long run it made us a better defensive team,” Hampton said. “But it also a morale killer as well, we went through some tough times and as they say adversity allows true colors to come out in some people. We got to see that, survive all that, adversity to bounce back and to be here is just again hats off to the team for that.”

The team stayed positive throughout and here they are as one of the final eight teams standing after a 10-6 victory over Wolfe County last Friday in the semi-state round of the KHSAA state softball tournament. They now face a quarterfinal matchup with Boyle County Friday at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

It’s not just because of Cole’s return either, who is currently 21-4 in the circle with a 0.79 ERA, second in the state in that category.

They have a balanced attack in the lineup 1-9, seven of them hitting over .300 and even the ones who aren’t have provided a timely hit or two, including Kelsi Tackett’s game winning two-run single in the region tourney semifinals and Alanna Puente’s three hit, three RBI day against Wolfe County in semi-state. The top of the lineup is fueled by Kayla Sullivan and her .451 average, reaching base over 50 percent of the time with only five strikeouts this season compared to 13 walks.

The others hitting over .300 include Sarah Paige Weddington and Emily Cole, who also do a great job of reaching base behind Sullivan, both either over or right at reaching base half the time they come up, Weddington hitting .369 this season, Cole at .413 with 19 walks to just five strikeouts. Summer Egbert has been a pleasant surprise, the freshman hitting .337, Maddie Sparks at .318, Maddie Johnson at .313 and Madison Liles hitting .309, second on the team behind Puente with 26 RBI.

The scary thing about those nine? Liles is the only senior out of the bunch. Eight of the nine will be back next year as will Cheynne D’Souza, Caylee Evans and Aubrey Hicks, who all have seen their fair share of playing time this season.

Now they’ve got nothing to lose heading into Friday.

“I like their approach, we’ve got some mentally tough kids. I just feel like we should approach these games with no pressure. We’re the first team in our school’s history going, lights could be a lot brighter for us well. They’re always bigger on this stage. I hope our kids are ready for it and we’ll do our best to get them prepared for it,” Hampton said.

First pitch is 11 a.m. Friday.