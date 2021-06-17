LUMA brings home the gold in back-to-back tournaments

Joshua Malott (pictured in first place) competed in a judo tournament in Portland, IN, taking home five wins. Malott has competed before, but this is the first Tournament back in the circuit in 2 years. (Submitted)
The Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy (LUMA) out of downtown Maysville has brought some hardware home in their past two martial arts tournaments.
The first tournament held in Portland, IN on June 5 had Joshua Malott taking home five wins in a judo competition. It’s Malott’s first tournament back in the circuit in two years and came out with a lot of success.
The second tournament held in Elizabethtown on June 12 resulted in 26 medals with nine different competitors. LUMA also received the “Most school respect” award during the tournament.
The medals came in different age groups and competitions including kata, weapons, sparring and forms. Amber McGaughy won first in Kata, second in weapons and sparring, Nathaniel Goodwin won second in weapons and kata and third in sparring, Lily Bickel took home three firsts in weapons, kata and sparring, Jackson Chinn won second in weapons and kata and first in sparring, Colton Fryman won third in forms and sparring and fourth in weapons, Nova Fryman took home third in sparring and fourth in weapons and kata, Rayleigh Caudill won second in sparring and fourth in weapons and kata, Addie Cooke won fourth in sparring and kata, Lathyn DeMoss took home a second in weapons, third in forms and fourth in sparring. The nine competitors had five first place finishes, eight second place finishes, five third place medals and eight fourth place finishes. It was their first competitions for the nine in a field of over 100 competitors.
“Everyone did amazing during both of these tournaments. Elizabethtown was everyone’s very first tournament (for those that competed). They all had nerves and all the kinds of emotions going on, yet everyone met the challenge and persevered through it all and no matter what, they all stood as winners,” Master Adam Snipes said. “I am very proud of each and everyone of our students. From everyone in the community, we are all very proud of you and the accomplishments for your hard work in training.”
The next tournament will be held in Lexington on August 28, then to state tournament in Tennessee on November 20.