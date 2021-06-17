Lady Lions, Lady Rebels meet in Friday’s quarterfinals

A brief look inside the numbers between Lewis County and Boyle County on Friday:

Who: Lewis County Lady Lions (22-8, .59265 RPI) vs Boyle County Lady Rebels (28-6, .65272 RPI)

When: Friday, 11 a.m.

Where: John Cropp Stadium, Lexington

How they got here: After a 16-8 regular season, Lewis County won the 63rd District by defeating Greenup County (4-1) and Russell (14-0). They then went on to win the 16th Region, defeating Rowan County (7-1), Boyd County (5-3) and Ashland Blazer (6-4). They opened up their state tournament with a 10-6 semi-state victory over Wolfe County. Boyle County went 22-6 in the regular season before going on to win the 45th District over Danville (10-0) and Garrard County (2-0). They then went on to win the 12th Region tournament over McCreary Central (12-0), East Jessamine (2-1) and Southwestern (4-0). They won their first round semi-state game 1-0 against Johnson Central to get to this point.

In the circle: Lewis County’s Emily Cole is 21-4 with a 0.79 ERA. Cole has pitched 169 innings, allowed 81 hirs, 51 runs, 19 earned runs, walked 68 and struck out 311. Boyle County’s Kayleigh White is 14-2 with a 1.00 ERA. They also feature Kyndal Honaker who is 14-4 with a 1.91 ERA. White has pitched 111 innings, allowed 47 hits, 22 runs, 16 earned runs, walked 42 and struck out 189. Honaker has pitched 99 innings, allowed 70 hits, 35 runs, 27 earned runs, 19 walks and struck out 123.

At the plate: Lewis County is led by leadoff hitter Kayla Sullivan, batting .451 with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles and 13 walks to just five strikeouts. Emily Cole is hitting .413 with three home runs and 19 walks to just five strikeouts. Five others in the primary starting lineup are also hitting over .300. Sarah Paige Weddington (.369), Summer Egbert (.337), Maddie Sparks (.318), Maddie Johnson (.313) and Madison Liles (.309). Alanna Puente leads the team in RBI with 30. Kelsi Tackett is tied for the team lead in home runs (3) and second in doubles (9). The team hits with a .315 batting average and averages 7.4 runs per game. They have 70 extra-base hits that includes 11 home runs. They’ve stolen 51 bases out of 62 attempts and walked 97 times compared to 155 strikeouts. Boyle County is led by Kayleigh White at the plate with a .505 batting average. White has a team-high 12 home runs and 39 RBI. Hailey Cannon is the speedster, hitting .416 with 38 stolen bases in 39 attempts and scored a team-high 45 runs. Summer Ray also brings some pop to the plate, hitting .330 with eight home uns and 38 RBI. Three others hit over .300, Ella Coffey (.368), Kyndal Honaker (.348), Emily Glasscock (.303). They hit .330 as a team and average 6.7 runs per game. They have 80 extra base hits with 31 home runs. They’ve stolen 100 bases on 112 attempts and walked 95 times compared to 168 strikeouts.

In the field: Lewis County has allowed 56 unearned runs. Boyle County has allowed 14 unearned runs.

Common opponents: Boyd County, Ashland Blazer and Johnson Central. Lewis County went 2-4 against those three, Boyle County went 3-0.